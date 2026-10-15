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Major upgrades and specialist staff planned ahead of January 2028 launch

New special needs school for Eastern Cape

St George's Park property acquired to create 450-seat facility opening in 2028

  • Alison Stent
2 min read

In a major boost for inclusive education in the Eastern Cape, JSE-listed private education group ADvTECH has acquired the historic St George’s School property in Gqeberha. The site will be transformed into The Bridge St George’s, a dedicated campus catering to neurodivergent pupils.

Set to open in January 2028, the institution aims to bring much-needed relief to a province grappling with severe backlogs and waiting lists for specialised learning facilities.

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