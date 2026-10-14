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DD131026 DAIRY FARM generic of dairy farm. Picture: 123RF
DD131026 DAIRY FARM generic of dairy farm. Picture: 123RF

Dairy farmers take on buyer giant over milk price cuts

Co-op invokes buyer guidelines protecting primary producers

  • Alison Stent
5 min read
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Dairy farmers across the Eastern and Western Cape are on a collision course with major milk processor Lactalis SA over steep, cumulative cuts to raw milk prices. Dairy co-operative Samilco, which accounts for around 12% of South Africa's milk production, has approached the Competition Commission, warning that the reductions threaten the survival of local producers already battered by soaring input costs, natural disasters, and disease outbreaks.

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