Dairy farmers take on buyer giant over milk price cuts

Dairy farmers across the Eastern and Western Cape are on a collision course with major milk processor Lactalis SA over steep, cumulative cuts to raw milk prices. Dairy co-operative Samilco, which accounts for around 12% of South Africa's milk production, has approached the Competition Commission, warning that the reductions threaten the survival of local producers already battered by soaring input costs, natural disasters, and disease outbreaks.
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