Eastern Cape plugs into electric vehicle future with 15 charging sites

Other sites include garages, a supermarket and accommodation establishments in towns across the province, including Willowmore, Graaff-Reinet, Nxuba, Gcuwa, Libode and Stormsriver.

The mix of locations gives the network a role beyond supporting the automotive industry's transition.

By providing motorists with places to recharge along their journeys, the infrastructure creates opportunities for tourism and other businesses to attract customers who might otherwise pass through their areas.

The department said the selection of sites had taken into account the need to connect the province's coastal and Karoo routes and provide practical charging opportunities for motorists to recharge before continuing their journeys.

In Stormsriver, Tsitsikhaya Lodge & Spa is among the businesses hosting a charger.

The lodge's owner has said that some motorists stop for coffee or meals while charging, while others stay overnight.

That offers a glimpse of the potential local commercial benefits, although the overall effect of the network on visitor numbers and business revenue has yet to be established.

The charging stations have different power ratings. Twelve of the 15 sites on the list supplied by the Automotive Industry Development Centre Eastern Cape are rated at 150kW, while three are rated at 47kW.

AIDC-EC has indicated charging times of about 30 minutes to reach 80% battery capacity at the 150kW stations and about 50 minutes at the 47kW sites.

Actual charging times depend on the vehicle, its battery and its ability to accept the power available.

The network is intended to make longer journeys through the province more practical for electric-vehicle motorists while supporting the gradual growth of the local eMobility market.

For the Eastern Cape, which has a well-established ICE automotive manufacturing base, the transition to NEVs presents both a challenge and an opportunity as manufacturers and investors respond to changes in vehicle technology.

The charging network is one part of the province's effort to demonstrate readiness for that transition.

Its presence does not in itself guarantee new manufacturing investment or establish how much additional tourism spending it will generate, but it provides a visible example of infrastructure being developed to support the shift.

As the province presents its investment proposition at Auto Week, the network puts that ambition into practical terms: connecting routes, businesses and destinations while preparing the Eastern Cape for a changing automotive industry.