While the name may be new, the values and commitment behind Ronnie's Select remain firmly rooted in a proud tradition spanning more than 73 years.

Ronnie's Select is the newly rebranded pre-owned vehicle division of Ronnie's Motors, bringing together the former Max4 and Ronnie's Execucar branches under one modern, customer-focused identity.

The rebranding reflects our vision of creating a stronger and more recognisable brand while continuing to provide the exceptional quality, value and service that customers have trusted for generations.

This exciting new chapter is further strengthened by our investment in upgraded facilities.

Ronnie's Select now proudly operates from its new premises at 43 and 47 Pearce Street, Berea, creating a professional and welcoming environment where customers can browse a carefully selected range of quality pre-owned vehicles and enjoy a seamless buying experience.

At Ronnie's Select, our objective is simple — to make vehicle ownership accessible, affordable, and enjoyable by offering dependable pre-owned vehicles that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.

We understand that purchasing a vehicle is one of life's significant investments, which is why we are committed to providing customers with complete confidence and peace of mind throughout the process.

Every vehicle on our floor is carefully sourced, thoroughly inspected, and prepared to meet the standards associated with the Ronnie's Motors name.

Our reputation has been built on honesty, integrity and service excellence, and these values continue to guide every aspect of our business.

The move to Ronnie's Select represents much more than a name change.

It is a reaffirmation of our commitment to delivering outstanding customer experiences, professional advice, competitive pricing and quality vehicles that customers can trust.

Backed by more than seven decades of automotive excellence, our customers benefit from the security and reassurance that comes from dealing with one of the Eastern Cape's most respected motor groups.

As we look to the future, Ronnie's Select remains dedicated to building lasting relationships with our customers and strengthening our position as a leading destination for quality pre-owned vehicles.

Our focus is on maintaining the highest standards in vehicle selection, customer service and after-sales support, while embracing innovation and growth within the automotive industry.