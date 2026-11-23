The Madibaz men will have a few better chances to return to student football’s top tier when they host the Ussa B Section tournament in Gqeberha later this month.

The home team have been in a transitional phase for some years now but the objective for the November 25-28 showpiece is clear – win the B Section and secure automatic promotion to the elite division in 2027.

The competition kicks off with a round-robin group phase, followed by cross-pool playoffs.

Madibaz have been drawn in group A alongside UCT and Rhodes.

This will be the third time Mandela University has hosted the tournament, having done so previously in 1994 and 2018.

According to Madibaz football manager Mark Tommy, staging the event enhances the institution’s reputation as a leading sports hub while boosting the local economy and campus morale.

It also gives players the “distinct advantage” of playing in front of their own fans.

Tommy does not doubt that Madibaz belong among the best sides in University Sports SA competition.

It would be extra special if they were to get there at home, he said.

While they may have narrowly missed out on higher-tier classification at previous national tournaments, Tommy believes the progress made provides a solid foundation for this year’s campaign.

A big reason for his optimism is the strength of the university’s development structures.

As a mark of the talent coming through the ranks, the Madibaz U21 team recently won the Port Elizabeth Football Association Knockout Cup.

Madibaz’s senior players have also gained valuable experience playing in the Hollywoodbets Safa Regional League and local cup competitions.

Though the side’s approach will be built around collective responsibility, Tommy is expecting big things from playmaker Lesedi Morwe and defender Ma’Awie Ajam at the tournament.

Morwe recently scored the decisive goal that secured Madibaz a place in the regional Nedbank Cup semifinals.

Ajam’s organisational skills in defence will also be a major factor in his team’s bid for glory.

The squad’s preparations have included intensive training camps, tactical sessions and high-tempo friendlies against local sides.

Madibaz High Performance Complex sport scientists Bryan De Coter and David-John Lilford have also been brought on board to work with coach Elrio van Heerden and the technical team.

Tommy singled out De Coter’s football-specific expertise, which made a significant difference to UP-Tuks before he returned to his alma mater in the Bay.

The manager’s focus has been on getting the players physically and tactically ready for the tournament.

He knows that with several high-pressure matches taking place over a matter of days, managing physical recovery, maintaining squad depth and remaining mentally disciplined will be vital.

Tommy expects UCT to be a serious title contender, although he is not discounting the threat posed by teams from the northern regions.

While the Madibaz men’s team will be chasing promotion on home soil, the women’s first team will be competing in the elite A Section tournament in KwaZulu-Natal. – Full Stop Communications

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