Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz praised the effect of his impact players, in particular new signing Elias Mokwana for his assist and goal that helped Amakhosi secure victory in extra time in Sunday’s Carling Knockout Cup semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Da Cruz said he had to manage a situation at Loftus Versfeld where many on his bench were coming back from injuries.

Mokwana, the classy 27-year-old winger signed out of contract from Tunisia’s Esperance, had no preseason and was playing his first competitive match since last season’s loan spell at Saudi Arabia’s Al Hazem.

The Bafana Bafana international was among substitutes Reeve Frosler, Bradley Cross, Mduduzi Shabalala, Langelihle Phili and Siphesihle Ndlovu who brought fresh legs and impetus to Chiefs in an entertaining, competitive and energy-sapping semifinal played in 31°C heat.

Mokwana made the most impact in a sparkling debut.

His backheel set up Pule Mmodi’s stalemate-breaker three minutes into extra time.

Then the Bafana winger steamed through on another counterattack to bury the second goal in optional time of the first half of added time.

“Today on the bench we had a lot of players coming back from injury or, in the case of Elias, didn’t have a preseason.

"So we knew we couldn’t give them a lot of minutes,” Da Cruz said afterwards.

“But we made a plan in the context of the game, and the substitutes added a lot to the team because they kept the structure.

"It was important for them to play within our game model, to play to help the team.

“The impact players brought a lot of support to the team today to help us reach this final.”

The defeat that Miguel Cardoso said took place “on a very slippery pitch, but also in a beautiful, competitive clash” added to scrutiny of the Sundowns coach after a string of recent setbacks.

These included a pre-Caf Champions League group stage exit for the defending champions and a Super Cup loss against USM Alger.

The coach was asked what was going wrong at Downs and how they would overcome their struggles.

“It’s not a matter of ‘getting out’, it’s about continuing to play every match to win,” Cardoso said.

Sundowns remain unbeaten at the top of the Betway Premiership and have won the MTN8 and Asia-Africa-Pacific Cup in 2026/2027.

“The matches we lost obviously have an impact, like when you lose a semifinal like this.

"But last year everybody was saying we don’t know how to play [domestic] cups.

"This season we reached a final [in the MTN8] and a semifinal where we lost against a big team in a match we could have won.

"We lost the Super Cup in a game that had very particular conditions.

“Just look forward, double the energy, try to make the boys understand that with fewer competitions there will be fewer opportunities, so some need to step up because they may not get another chance.

“Gather energy, make ourselves strong and focus on the work every day.”