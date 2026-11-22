Circle it in your diaries. The Carling Knockout Cup has produced a mouthwatering Soweto derby final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on December 12 at a venue still to be announced.

Chiefs saved their best for extra time to overcome Sundowns 2-1 in their highly charged semifinal at a packed and noisy Loftus in Pretoria on Sunday to confirm their spot in the final match of the tournament.

Amakhosi secured this victory through the efforts of attacking midfielders Pule Mmodi and debutant Elias Mokwana during extra time after they were tied 0-0 during regulation time.

Mmodi gave Chiefs the lead after 92 minutes, and Mokwana added the second after 105 minutes as they piled more pressure on Sundowns and their coach, Miguel Cardoso.

Defender Mothobi Mvala got the scant consolation during the dying minutes.

Chiefs and Pirates will meet in a cup final again after Amakhosi prevailed in their last cup final meeting in the Nedbank Cup final two seasons ago.

This defeat leaves Cardoso under severe pressure following recent weeks in which they failed to qualify for the group stages of the Champions League and lost in the CAF Super Cup.

Going into this match, the only major surprise in the starting lineups for both teams was Cardoso starting with Lebo Mothiba and leaving Iqraam Rayners on the bench.

Sparks flew during the opening exchanges with referee Christopher Kistoor, who was replaced in the closing stages with cramps, forced to stop the match on numerous occasions to calm the players down as tempers flared up.

Sundowns created the first two notable attacks through Cassius Mailula and Arthur Sales, but the Chiefs defence dealt with the danger after they settled first in the game.

Chiefs had real chances in quick succession in 16 minutes, but Lebohang Maboe and Wandile Duba failed to find the target after they were released by Dillan Solomons and Mduduzi Shabalala.

Their tails were up, and a few minutes later Chiefs launched another attack that ended with Mfundo Vilakazi releasing Duba, but his goal-bound shot was saved by Ronwen Williams.

Sundowns dragged themselves back into the game, and Brandon Petersen was forced into a save after 35 minutes to deny Mothiba, who was released by Marcelo Allende.

The best chance of the first half went to Duba, but he forgot the basics of attacking and allowed Malibongwe Khoza to recover inside the box and clear the danger.

Cardoso was the first to play his card from the bench, with Rayners and Siyanda Ndlovu replacing Mothiba and Mailula as he freshened up his attacking department after 69 minutes.

Moments later, Fernando da Cruz also made his changes with Mokwana and Langelihle Phili coming on for Duba and Shabalala, and they added more impetus in their attacking line.

After 79 minutes, Cardoso rang more changes with Mvala, Tashreeq Matthews and Bennet Mokoena coming on for Ndamane, Van Wyk and Sales, while Chiefs introduced Siphesihle Ndlovu for Maboe.

They could not be separated after 90 minutes, but Chiefs left their best for extra time as they opened the scoring after 92 minutes through Mmodi after the Sundowns defence failed to deal with the ball in the box.

And then, Mokwana chose the best possible time to introduce himself to the Chiefs supporters with his first for the club after 105 minutes.