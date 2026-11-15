Sinenkani shatter Komani United's unbeaten run to blow inland title race wide open

The Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League Inland Stream burst into life after Sinenkani brought Komani United’s unbeaten run to a dramatic end, leaving just one point separating the top two sides.

The Stubborn Nation produced one of the biggest results of the weekend at the Mphuthumi Mafumbatha Stadium in Bizana, handing Komani their first defeat of the campaign and breathing new life into the race for promotion.

Komani have retained their place at the summit on 15 points though, but their defeat has opened the door for Sinenkani, who are now hot on their heels with 14 points.

Even more worrying for the league leaders is the presence of FC Ravens, who are just two points off the pace after turning on the style against Matatiele City.

The Scarios cruised to a convincing 3-0 victory in Bizana, scoring all their goals in the second half to move to 13 points and complete a tightly packed top-three picture.

Ravens' victory was particularly satisfying for their supporters, although the match also brought back memories for some Matatiele players who previously represented Spear of the Nation at the same venue.

The Bizana-based club sold its status shortly before the season began, but the home crowd remained firmly behind City.

Bizana Pondo City delivered another statement of intent by thrashing Bush Bucks 4-0 in the much-anticipated encounter at the Mthatha Stadium.

Amaxesibe's struggles continued in KwaBhaca as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against league debutants United.

Their search for a first victory remains elusive, leaving their campaign in serious trouble.

The only Friday game in the inland stream saw the University of Fort Hare and Matta Milan share the spoils in a 2-2 draw at the Dikeni campus.

In the coastal stream, GQ Cavaliers continued to set the pace with a ruthless 6-1 victory over Makana Rhini United at the Nelson Mandela University Summerstrand field.

The result lifted Cavaliers to 15 points and strengthened their position at the top, although Old Grey and Amavarara remain within striking distance.

Old Grey moved to 13 points after beating Buffalo City Relatives 3-1 at the Police Field in Mount Road, Gqeberha.

Amavarara also reached 13 points following a successful trip to KuGompo City, where they defeated Prides AFC 2-0 at the North End Stadium.