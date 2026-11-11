Mosimane challenges Foster to fight his way back to being Bafana starter

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has challenged Lyle Foster to prove he deserves a place in the national team, insisting that while the striker’s quality is unquestionable, his past achievements will count for little if he cannot rediscover his best form.

Foster is currently in camp with Bafana ahead of their back to back AFCON qualifier games against Kenya on Friday and next week Tuesday.

If given minutes under his belt in either of the games, it will be the first time he runs onto the field since the FIFA World Cup in June where he didn't feature much despite in the qualification process being the main man.

It will also be the first time if selected that he will be playing in the new Mosimane regime and after was not named by the mentor for the his first three games against Egypt, Eritrea and Guinea.

Mosimane said he held a private conversation with Foster who is currently on loan at Major League Soccer club Houston Dynamo from English side Burnley to map out his role in the team.

"We had a private conversation. I can’t say what we talk about because I must protect myself and the player, and respect because that space is sacred.

"We need to build trust and confidence within the team or between me and the players,” Mosimane said.

“It’s important to give him [Foster] a chance also, to be around. Let’s see, the appetite is there and you can only see it at training and in the match.

"Yes, a very good striker... I don’t think we can forget the goals he scored for us to qualify for the World Cup [he scored twice in 2026 World Cup qualifiers].

“He’s a top player, but in football, yesterday’s price isn’t today’s price. Let’s see what he has... give him a chance to be part of the national team. It’s not up to me, it’s up to him now.”

While encouraged by the 26-year old Foster’s return to action, Mosimane was honest about the striker’s current condition and the work still required to get him back to his peak.

In the MLS he has played eight matches, scoring only once.

“I believe he is playing now few minutes not 90 minutes, but it’s very good that he’s starting and all that. Honestly he still has a lot of work to catch up to be at his peak, where he was when he went to the UK.”