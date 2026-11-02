Amavarara stay top of coastal log, Komani Utd move up inland

Amavarara retained their position at the top of the coastal log in the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League by beating Buffalo City Relatives 2-1 at the North End Stadium at the weekend.

Relatives were playing at the neutral venue because their home ground, the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, was hosting a political event.

Amavarara moved up to 10 points from their four matches, while Relatives dropped to fourth position on six points.

Red-hot GQ Cavaliers thrashed Camdeboo Football Academy Development 4-0 at the Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha.

Cavaliers are second in the stream with nine points, while Old Grey, who played to draw at midweek, are in third on seven points.

Seven Stars finally got their first win in the league, beating Prides AFC 4-3 at the Dumpy Adams Stadium in Komani.

The victory moved Stars off the bottom of the log, a position now occupied by Makana Rhini United.

Maru are yet to register anything in the wins column.

They failed to unlock the three points in their travels to the Nomathamsanqa Sport Field in Addo, where they drew 1-1 with the Sundays River Valley Academy.

In the inland stream, FC Ravens were handed their first loss of the season, going down 2-1 to Bizana Pondo City in a Bizana derby at the Mphuthumi Mafumbatha Stadium.

Ravens, who have nine points, have lost their top spot.

New leaders Komani United have 12 points after dismantling Matatiele City 3-0 at the Dumpy Adams Stadium.

In the curtain-raiser at the Mafumbatha Stadium between Sinenkani and University of Fort Hare, the Stubborn Nation walked away with a 1-0 victory, moving up to second place on 10 points.

United played to a goalless draw with Matta Milan at the Rotary Stadium in Mthatha, while Bush Bucks claimed an all-important important three points away against Amaxesibe with a 2-0 win at the Mount Ayliff Stadium.

Imbabala are fifth on the log on seven points. Above them in fourth are Pondo City, also on seven.

Amaxesibe are at the basement of the stream, with no points.