Safa increases ABC Motsepe League protest and appeals fees

The South African Football Association has substantially increased fees for complaints, protests, appeals and arbitration at the ABC Motsepe League level.
That was tabled in correspondence sent by Safa chief executive officer Lydia Monyepao to provincial associations over the weekend.
Monyepao said the decision to increase the amounts was approved on October 18 by the national executive committee (NEC).
The complaint fee for the ABC has risen from R5,000 to R10,000, while protest fees are up to R15,000 from R10,000.
For appeals, the provincial third tier teams will pay R20,000 as opposed to the previous R15,000, and arbitration is now R50,000, up from R30,000.
For the dispute resolution and player status committee, fees are up from R10,000 to R15,000.
This decision on the increases, according to high ranked sources who spoke with the Dispatch, was to counter the growing number of cases, and also based on inflation.
In the national playoffs that were held in Mthatha recently, some provinces had to register late and travel hours prior to their opening games as they faced uncertainty due to pending cases and protests.
In 2025, the Eastern Cape did not have a representative in the national playoffs which were held in Gauteng.
At the time, Safa competitions committee chair Kwenzakwakhe Ngwenya said provincial disputes and court cases were often used by clubs as delaying tactics to disrupt the national tournament schedule.
- Meanwhile thus past weekend, the ABC Motsepe League resumed after a break for the Nedbank Cup round of 32 qualifiers.
FC Ravens maintained their place stay at the top of the Inland stream and are on nine points after three games.
They beat University of Fort Hare 2-0 at the Dikeni campus on Friday.
Second-placed Komani United, who have the same number of points as Ravens, continued their unbeaten run following their 1-0 victory Bizana Pondo City at the Mphuthumi Mafumbatha Stadium in Bizana.
The other game in the Bizana double-header saw Sinenkani defeat Amaxesibe 2-0.
Matatiele City drew 1-1 with Matta Milan at the Thandanani Stadium in Matatiele.
At the Rotary Stadium in Mthatha, Bush Bucks won 2-1 against United.
In the Coastal stream, Amavarara are at the top with seven points.
They were held to a 1-1 deadlock by Makana Rhini United at the army base in Makhanda.
Old Grey demolished Seven Stars 4-0 at the Dumpy Adams Stadium in Komani, while Buffalo City Relatives came back with an 2-1 victory over Gqeberha United.