Bulls Daisies sign rising ex Border and EP speedster Nombakuse

The Bulls Daisies have bolstered their squad with the signing of rising Eastern Cape rugby sensation Lithalethu Nombakuse ahead of the 2027 season. The 20-year-old Walter Sisulu University student and winger joins SA's only fully professional women's rugby outfit following a meteoric three-year rise in the sport.

Hailing from Gqeberha, Nombakuse has already drawn the attention of national selectors through South African rugby alignment and Sevens training camps, marking her out as one of the country's brightest young talents.