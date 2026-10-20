Brutten Cup will go ahead despite sponsor setbacks, BRU confirms

The Border Rugby Union is adamant that its marquee club competition, the Brutten Cup, will proceed in the coming weeks despite challenges regarding sponsors.

The union's acting president, Asanda Simoyi, said they were working on logistics and would have meetings in the coming days with their remaining stakeholders of the competition to iron out the plan for this year's competition.

According to a proposal sent out to the teams seen by the Dispatch, the format of the tournament is suggested as a knockout structure as opposed to the group stage arrangement.

It recommends that the tournament starts on October 24, with the semifinals on November 7 and the final on November 14.

The club representative on the executive, Theo Mvalo, confirmed that preparations for the competition were under way.

He revealed they had to tap into the Border U21 budget to cover some of the costs for the tournament as one of their sponsors had pulled out.

The tournament, which has been running since 2024, has previously been backed by major corporate sponsors, including Castle Lager, FNB and Tekkie Town.

However, Tekkie Town did not sponsor the competition in 2025, leaving the other two on board, together with Umbro.

The Dispatch understands that there is still uncertainty regarding FNB's sponsorship for this edition.

"Remember, the Border U21 side didn't go to the knockout stages of the SA Rugby Shield," Mvalo said.

"There were funds that we had already budgeted for them if they were to go all the way.

"Now we have taken some of that money that was going to them if they had reached the final and we are using it for the Brutten, as we all know that one our sponsors is not on board.

"We have given an assurance to the clubs that they will get their relevant funds for the competition."

Over the past two years, the tournament created pathways for smaller clubs by pooling together teams from different divisions.

It features six Super league teams, two from the premier league and two district league teams.

WSU All Blacks, East London Police, Fort Hare Blues, Young Leopards, Komga United and Fort Beaufort United are expected to be the Super league sides, while Rising Stars and Lovedale College could join from the premier league.

Qoboqobo United and Progress are expected to be the district league teams.

In a joint statement issued at the weekend by the Brutten competition organising committee and the BRU executive, the clubs were told to proceed with their preparations.

"All teams that qualified through the approved qualification process are advised to continue their training and preparations for the competition," the statement said.

"Any team that has qualified but is no longer interested in participating, or believes it will not be ready to compete, is requested to formally notify the acting general manager, Sindile Mayende, on or before the close of business on October 19.

"This will enable the matter to be tabled before the executive committee for consideration and recommendations regarding suitable replacement teams.

"Early communication will assist the executive committee and organising committee in finalising arrangements and ensuring that the competition proceeds smoothly, fairly and in accordance with rugby governance, safeguarding requirements and competition standards."

Simoyi said the Brutten was crucial in terms of scouting new players for the Border Bulldogs head coach Dumisani Mhani for the next season, hence they were determined to proceed with it.

Not only will the Bulldogs benefit. Last year's winners WSU All Blacks and 2024 champs Fort Hare Blues have praised the competition, saying it played a vital part in their preseason planning for the Varsity Shield.