BRU plunged into turmoil after alleged 'unlawful' suspension of GM

Simmering boardroom tension within the Border Rugby Union (BRU) erupted into open warfare this week following the precautionary suspension of general manager Mthunzi Hewu and the termination of the representation of Katiso Mosioua from the unions executive.

Acting president Asanda Simoyi is at the centre of the row and is being accused of being unconstitutional and having flawed procedures.

Hewu was informed on Tuesday he was suspended on full pay pending an investigation into six allegations.

The letter, signed by Simoyi, included, among others, an alleged alteration of a letter signed by Zuko Badli [former president], amendment of meeting minutes to include matters not discussed or resolved during executive meetings and the instruction issued for the payment of an allowance to the acting president [Simoyi] without proper authority.

The letter also alleged possible violations of the BRU constitution and breaches of contractual duties relating to governance, reporting, financial integrity and execution of responsibilities.

Border Rugby Schools Association member Mosioua was told in a separate letter that his termination came after he failed to attend, participate in or submit reports for the executive committee meetings.

Attempts to get comment from Mosioua were unsuccessful on Thursday.

Contacted on Wednesday, Hewu confirmed that he had been suspended by the union.

Later, his representatives, Sport Employees Unite (SEU), said they had serious concerns regarding the suspension.