The 2026 Algoa Rally Club (ARC) championship has come to an exciting conclusion, with the Jachtvlakte Rally recently providing a fitting finale to a season that tested the determination, skill and resilience of competitors and their crews.

Held in wet, muddy conditions, the event delivered plenty of challenges, demanding maximum concentration and commitment from drivers and navigators as they battled slippery surfaces and treacherous rally stages.

Ross and Roxanne Bartle, campaigning in their giant-killing, Indy-backed 1-litre Volkswagen Polo, produced another outstanding performance to take overall honours.

Carrying the confidence and momentum gained from their recent Algoa National Rally success, the pair dominated proceedings, crossing the finish line with an impressive four-minute winning margin.

Jeandre’ Marais and Henry Adams put in a determined performance in their Toyota Etios to secure second place, while Border brothers Justin and Dane Langhein brought their Toyota Corolla KE70 home in third.

While the Jachtvlakte Rally provided an exciting conclusion, the 2026 championship will be remembered as a season of considerable challenges.

Persistent rain and the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease resulted in two scheduled championship rounds being cancelled, disrupting the calendar and making consistency even more important for those chasing championship honours.

In the four-wheel-drive category, Oliver de Man and his son Malcolm were the standout performers.

Their beautifully prepared 2.0-litre turbocharged Toyota Auris provided an unmistakable soundtrack throughout the season as the father-and-son combination demonstrated impressive pace and consistency to secure the RS4 championship.

The two-wheel-drive championship belonged to Ross and Roxanne Bartle.

Following a disastrous opening round, the siblings demonstrated exactly what championship-winning performances are made of.

Rather than allowing an early setback to derail their campaign, they fought back with determination, delivering a series of strong results to secure the title.

Their achievement was a perfect demonstration that consistency, perseverance and teamwork are often more important than outright speed.

One of the biggest success stories of the season came from Daniel Pienaar Technical High School. After being actively involved in rallying for an impressive 22 years, the school finally celebrated its first championship victory.

Matric student Ethan Jacobs, with teacher Kaylin Kapp occupying the navigator's seat, secured the coveted ARC Club Championship.

It was a particularly special achievement for the school, highlighting the value of its long-standing commitment to motorsport and the opportunities it provides young people to become involved in competitive rallying.

Their championship success was also a reminder that rallying is about far more than horsepower and speed. It is built on teamwork, dedication, preparation and the determination to overcome challenges.

The results were:

RS4 - Four-Wheel-Drive Class: 1 Oliver and Malcolm de Man, 2 Dawie van der Merwe and Matt Kohler, 3 Nick Davidson and Ashley Bezuidenhout

RS2 - Two-Wheel-Drive Class: 1 Ross and Roxanne Bartle, 2 Jeandré Marais and Henry Adams, 3 Wayne Malherbe and Corné Blom

ARC Club Championship Drivers: 1 Ethan Jacobs, 2 Martin Kleingeld jnr, 3 Neels Vosloo jnr

ARC Club Championship Navigators: 1 Kaylin Kapp, 2 Mark Irvine, 3 Dane Langhein

Clubman's Challenge Drivers: 1 Martin Kleingeld jnr, 2 Neels Vosloo jnr, 3 Justin Langhein

Clubman's Challenge Navigators: 1 Mark Irvine, 2 Dane Langhein, 3 Handre van Schalkwyk.

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