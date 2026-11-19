They gave a good account of themselves, showing plenty of fight and producing some excellent tennis before going down 6-3 to favourites and eventual champions NWU Pukke.

Coach Sandro Malgas’s charges will have fond memories of Pretoria, where they won promotion to the top tier in 2024 after rallying back from a difficult start to finish well in the B section.

Malgas is confident the squad have the depth and ability to improve on their comeback to the A section.

“We have great balance in our squad, and I feel that all the players will have a key role to play,” Malgas said.

Each team will contest three men’s and three women’s singles matches as well as men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Malgas identified NWU, UFS and hosts UP-Tuks as the teams to beat.

Madibaz’s preparation has focused on both physical conditioning and mental readiness, with structured sessions at Mandela University’s High Performance Centre (HPC) gym complementing the players’ on-court work.

The gym programme is aimed at improving strength, agility, endurance and recovery, while the court sessions focus on technical development, tactical awareness and mental toughness.

Competitive challenges have also been introduced to ensure that players earn their places in the line-up.

Malgas knows that playing at altitude in Tshwane is always a challenge as the ball tends to travel faster and bounce differently.

To this end, he has been driving home the importance of adapting quickly, maintaining good footwork, controlling shots and staying mentally focused for the duration of matches.

The coach expects nothing less than full commitment, discipline, consistency and a strong team spirit from his players.

“Ultimately it’s about representing Madibaz with pride, giving our best in every match and showing that we belong among the top universities,” he said. – Full Stop Communications

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