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Hawaii heartbreak: Riddle chooses long-term health

Sciatic nerve flare-up and brutal heat force 26-year-old star to pull out of Ironman World Championship

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  • SA's Jamie Riddle withdrew from the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii due to a severe sciatic nerve flare-up during the bike leg.
  • The 26-year-old triathlete opted to protect his long-term career rather than risk permanent physical harm in brutal race conditions.
  • Despite having walked through agony to complete the Ironman African Championship earlier this year, Riddle recognised the need to halt his Hawaii effort.
  • Riddle expressed gratitude to his supporters and affirmed his commitment to recover and return stronger for future world championships.
Jamie Riddle has vowed to return stronger after withdrawing from the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii.
Jamie Riddle has vowed to return stronger after withdrawing from the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii. Picture: Roosenboom Photography

Professional athlete Jamie Riddle was left to confront one of the toughest decisions of his triathlon career when he withdrew from the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on October 10.

Known for his never-say-die attitude, he chose instead to protect his long-term future over forcing his way through a marathon in punishing conditions.

The 26-year-old South African had already endured a difficult season and was determined to finish the world championship, but a sciatic nerve problem that flared up early in the bike leg left him fighting a battle that eventually became too much.

“Pulling out [of the race] in probably my most important race is extremely disappointing. There are no excuses,” Riddle said in a heartfelt message on his social media channels.

“I think the island did humble me, but I have my reasons.

"I’ve been dealing with a sciatic nerve issue that really played up at the beginning stage of the bike, and that put me on the back foot.”

Riddle said the physical setback, combined with the demands of the course and the penalty he incurred, left him repeatedly having to dig himself out of difficult situations.

“Yeah, just digging myself a grave way too many times on top of the penalty.

"That’s a whole other discussion, but yeah, I just blew up mentally, physically.”

The decision was made even more difficult by what happened earlier in the year at the Ironman African Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Riddle persevered through that race despite struggling badly during the marathon, walking sections of the run but refusing to quit and ultimately making it to the finish line.

He finished 40th overall and 21st in the pro division with a total time of 09:14:09.

That experience stayed with him throughout his Hawaii race.

“At the beginning of the year at Ironman South Africa, I persevered, and I finished the Ironman even though I walked,” he said.

“And that was a story that stuck with me and a lot of people and was playing through my head the whole time.

"I was going back and forth on whether I should stop or not.”

This time, however, Riddle decided that continuing could carry consequences beyond one disappointing result.

“I’m 26. I’ve got a long career ahead of me, and I think a full marathon when I’m already broken in this heat could have [had] some long-term effects, so I just did not want to take the risk.”

Pulling out [of the race] in probably my most important race is extremely disappointing.
Riddle speaks about the emotions of his decision to withdraw from the IMWC.

The decision was difficult for an athlete who had invested so much in reaching the world championship.

Riddle expressed gratitude to those who had supported him through a challenging year.

Despite the disappointment, he also found perspective in watching other athletes complete one of the toughest races on the calendar.

The focus now turns to recovery and returning stronger.

“Unfortunately, I’m not unbreakable, and this does happen,” he said.

“But the sun, from the last time I checked, will rise tomorrow, and I’ll get back up and I will come back here, and I will overcome [this].”

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