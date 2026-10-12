From Eastern Province rugby heroes to featuring on the bowling greens of the Eastern Cape.

Several household names from the Boet Erasmus Stadium era are now shining on a different playing field, and one can almost pick a full rugby team from the greens.

Flyhalf Giepie van Zyl, who represented EP in 109 matches, played three times for the SA Barbarians and also turned out for the SA Gazelles against Ireland, is a popular member at the Western Suburbs Bowls Club where he is a teammate of former winger Charles Hayward, says playing bowls is very competitive.

"Bowls is highly exciting, but requires a lot of concentration," Van Zyl said.

"After one month on the greens, I decided this is for me. I have enjoyed the game since 2021 and represent my club in the EP leagues."

Other well-known faces on the greens include Francois Anker (scrumhalf), Dirk Mostert (centre) and Justin Peach (fullback), who play for Uitenhage, while Marius Ferreira (centre/fullback) is in action in Despatch.

Anker, who also played cricket for EP, said the sport is challenging.

"Like in cricket, you don't bowl every ball on the same spot," Anker said.

"In bowls, the white ball often gets moved, and therefore you have to concentrate at your very best.

"I also firmly believe bowls is a very underestimated sport for those who do not play the game and will therefore recommend it to anyone."

Towering lock Pat Clarke, who played for North Eastern Cape and EP, is a member at the Walmer club where he is joined by Howard Robertson (prop) and Muis van der Westhuizen, who played on the wing for Despatch and Parks.

Former Fullback Monty Ware enjoys his bowls at Summerwood, while No 8 Boelie Serfontein is in action in Bloemfontein.

And in Jeffreys Bay, former Springbok prop Willie Meyer also feels at home on the greens where he is joined by his wife Sonja.

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