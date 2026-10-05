The third edition of the Komani Half-Marathon and 10km races, organised by the Komani Runners Club, continued to show excellent growth in running talent in the Border Athletics hinterland.

Given that Komani was once the headquarters of Border Athletics, it suggests a resurgence of athletics interest, perhaps not unrelated to the fact that it is also the only region with a first-class athletics track, based at Queen's College.

The half-marathon attracted Lesotho-born Letlatsa Nape, who has seldom been seen in the region, but after a fine win over Border and Powered Up Runners' Luyolo Ngcongolo he will easily be remembered, having crossed the line in 67:55.

Ngcongolo responded to the competition, finishing second, two minutes and 30 seconds faster than his previous time, recording 68:31.

Third was another visitor in Asisipho Matomane, of RCS Gugulethu in the Western Cape. His time of 69:02 saw him finish 47 seconds ahead of Sinethemba Jilingisi (Real Gijimas) in fourth place.

Refeloe Solomons (Nedbank EP) was back a week after winning the Great Kei Half-Marathon to chalk up another victory.

This time, the popular visitor beat Emihle Menziwa (Elliot Madeira). Their times were 88:50 and 89:59.

Stutterheim AC's Ncebakazi Filtane, a new local podium finisher, came third in 99:33.

In the age-groups, Freddy Tyatyeka (Komani) won the 35+ in 77:56 from Sinethemba Yengiwe (Ngobo) in 78:53.

Kholisile Nxusana (Aliwal Top Runners) was the 40+ category winner in 80:56, ahead of Mthobeli Maqhaji (Saps Striders) in 86:45.

New blood continued in the results with Wandile Kuleti (Nedbank) capturing the 50+ race in 90:55, while John du Preez (Nedbank) won the 60+ in 95:30.

The first junior was Komani's Lutho Rataza in 1:44:17.

The women's age-groups saw Effe Mayo (Nedbank) win the 35+ in 1:42:16 ahead of Mary Venter (Queenstown Harriers) in 1:48:35.

The 40+ category went to Solomons, with Nolundie Majeke (Balekani AC) second in 1:42:48.

Karen Basset (Nedbank) won the 50+ in 1:47:44, beating Nomathemba Jobe (Komani) in 1:55:51.

The first junior was Imange Norayase (Boxer) in 1:53:51, while at the other end of the prize structure, Lungisa Mangisa (Omac) won the 60+ in 2:50:53.

The 10km race saw another impressive performance from Awonke Bungu (Easy Equities Born2Run), winning in 31:47 from Nkululeko Lekhoehla (Komani) in 32:13. Bungu, who may well be over-racing, was also the first 35+ runner home.

Brian Botha (Haven Hills) again won the 40+ in 37:43, though just nine seconds ahead of Nedbank's Mcoseleli Luyaba.

Lesley Kuseba (Nedbank) won the 50+ ahead of one of Queenstown Harriers' legends, Zakhutini Retyu, a Border star at Comrades in years past. His time was 44:45.

Another Queenstown Harriers and Border star, Hendrik Erasmus, won the 60+ in 45:55. Erasmus ran the marathon and other distances at SA Championship events.

The women's 10km was won by promising junior Lanya OIdham (Komani Runners), with another junior, Catherine van Aardt (Nedbank) second, 20 seconds off the pace.

Ntomboncedo Masengo (Mthatha AC) was third, and the first 35+ in 45:35, and Gilda Esethu (Komani) was fourth and Amanda Nomandla (Engcobo Striders) fifth in 49:20.

Bianca Naude (Queenstown Harriers) won the 40+ in 50:52, while the 50+ race went to Noluthando Bomvana (Justice AC) in 62:01.

No stranger to the 60+ podium was Janice McKerry (Komani) in 63:36.