The all-conquering South African Ocean Racing team heads to La Vila Joiosa in Spain this week on a mission to retain world titles and claim some new ones.

The powerful South African team will defend its position as the top ocean-paddling nation in the world with a potent squad that is loaded with current and past World Champions.

At the 2025 World Championships in Durban, South Africa retained their team title on home waters. Team captain Dawid Mocke has left no doubt he wants his team to bring that trophy back home this week for the fourth time in a row, along with a bunch of individual titles.

Ironically, Mocke, who is a household name in international surfski paddling, has surprisingly never won an individual world championship title.

The veteran is, however, a four-time World Series champion and a long-standing competitor, coach and ambassador for the sport.

He has an almost unmatched depth of international racing experience and is well qualified to lead a team packed with both established champions and a new generation of up-and-coming South African talent.

Nowhere is the youth and experience combination better represented than in the Mocke family. In what is believed to be a first for the South African team, Dawid Mocke will travel to Spain alongside his son Samuel, who will line up in Spain as the defending Junior World Champion.

The senior men's team carries an extraordinary depth of championship experience. Nicholas Notten and Kenny Rice are both former senior World Champions, while Uli Hart is a former U23 and mixed doubles World Champion.

Hank McGregor has one of the most decorated careers in South African paddle sport and would like nothing more than to add an ocean paddling title to his multiple World Championship marathon titles.

The women's team is equally formidable.

Reigning World Champion Kira Bester arrives in Spain in exceptional form and will be joined by Jade Wilson, a former U23 World Champion, and Melanie van Niekerk.

The depth continues through the younger age-group categories. Saskia Hockly is a former U23 and current Mixed Doubles World Champion, while Holly Smith is also a former Mixed Doubles World Champion.

Together with a potent group of emerging junior paddlers, they underline the depth of talent within South African ocean racing.

The SA team will face strong opposition with emerging European nations – most notably Spain, Portugal, France and Germany – all investing significantly in the development of their ocean racing programmes.

Australia, led by current men's world champion Cory Hill, are always strong, while New Zealand and the US will be in contention for a medal or two.

The ICF Ocean Racing World Championships take place in La Vila Joiosa, Alicante, Spain, on October 9-11.

SA team:

Senior Men: Nicholas Notten, Kenneth Rice, Ulvard Hart, Hank McGregor, Dawid Mocke

U23 Men: Matthew Rory Coetzer, Luke Le Roux, Matthew Coetzer

U18 Men: Samuel Mocke, Ryley Smith, Keegan Vogt

Senior Women: Kira Bester, Jade Wilson, Melanie van Niekerk

U23 Women: Saskia Hockly, Holly Smith, Nicola Harcus

Junior Women: Isabella Strydom, Alayah Krogscheepers, Hanna Solomon. – Gameplan Media

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