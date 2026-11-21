The Dafabet Warriors' advantage from the opening day has been transformed into a daunting final-day challenge after the Titans declared on 372/6 before reducing the visitors to 20/2 in a dramatic third day at Tuks Oval on Saturday.

The Warriors require a further 377 runs for victory on the final day, with eight wickets in hand, after bad light ended play with 10 overs of their second innings completed.

The Titans' second innings was built around a superb century from Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who made 120 from 158 balls, including 11 fours and three sixes, to help the hosts turn their 24-run first-innings lead into a commanding position.

Pretorius and Keegan Petersen put the Titans firmly in control during the morning session, adding 149 for the second wicket.

Petersen made 62 from 82 balls before he was trapped lbw by Andile Mokgakane with the score at 153/2.

Pretorius continued to dominate, reaching his century from 142 balls, before Gideon Peters eventually removed him for 120 with the score on 231/6.

The Titans had briefly lost momentum, slipping from 213/3 to 231/6, but Rivaldo Moonsamy and Dayyaan Galiem then produced the decisive partnership of the innings.

The pair added an unbeaten 141 for the seventh wicket, allowing the Titans to declare on 372/6 after 74 overs.

Moonsamy finished unbeaten on 78 from 79 balls, striking six fours and three sixes, while Galiem made 57 not out from 71 balls, with six fours and a six.

Matthew Boast was the Warriors' leading bowler with 3/60 from 14 overs, while Peters took 2/55.

The Warriors' reply, however, got off to the worst possible start.

Jordan Hermann was caught by Janco Smit off Duan Jansen for eight at 14/1, before Smit struck himself to remove Andile Mokgakane for one at 17/2.

Modiri Litheko, unbeaten on nine from 33 balls, and JP King, yet to score after one delivery, survived the remaining 2.2 overs before bad light brought an early end to proceedings.

The Warriors had started the match strongly after bowling the Titans out for 202 on the opening day, but the hosts' recovery completely changed the complexion of the contest.

With the Warriors having already shown they can compete with the Titans' attack, the final day will come down to whether Litheko and King can survive the early assault and establish the platform required for an unlikely chase.