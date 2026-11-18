After almost a month without any action since the disappointment of not making the knockout stages of the Pro20 Cup, the Eastern Cape Iinyathi return with a red ball in their hands.

They face the Garden Route Badgers at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn from Thursday until Sunday and it will be their first game since October 25, when they beat highly rated and eventual champions the Warriors in the Pro20.

Their stay in the Western Cape will be split into the CSA 1st Class Series three-day campaign in whites before the teams shift their focus to the Pro50 on Sunday.

The KuGompo City side will hope their travelling voodoo has ended in both formats.

They were halted in their tracks in their last competition visits, coming back empty-handed in early September.

Their long-format game ended in a draw against the Limpopo Impalas in Polokwane, as did the one against the Eastern Storm in Benoni.

In the 50-over format, they succumbed to a 26-run defeat to the Impalas and went down by seven wickets to the Storm.

In those four matches, batting was identified as an area of concern as the side performed in patches and not as a collective.

It was the talking point as well in the recently ended Pro20 Cup, but one which they managed to sort out towards the conclusion of their shortest-format campaign.

Though there will be a change in formats, the message from Iinyathi head coach Rowan Richards will be to bat positively.

The entourage already made their way to the Western Cape on Tuesday to acclimatise to the conditions.

On Wednesday, the Iinyathi players had a light training sessions.

Thando Ntini is among the names likely to miss the game due to injury.

Like the Iinyathi, the Badgers have chalked up two draws in their two long-format games and will be eager to open their account, especially after they performed well in the Pro20 Cup, making it to the knockout stages.

In previous games, the Recreation Ground pitch has generally offered a balanced surface that favours both the bowlers and batters.

On its day, the pitch can produce high-scoring innings, and the Iinyathi batters, who are short on runs, will hope it plays out that way.

Richards is likely to select Jerome Bossr and Nathan Roux as the opening pair.

Lihle Sizani, Michael Copeland, Christiaan du Toit and Hardus Coetzer will possibly be the middle order.

Kgaudi Molefe and Sithembile Langa spearhead the bowling attack.







