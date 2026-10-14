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Iinyathi suffer agonising near-miss as Lions snatch dramatic Pro20 Cup victory

1 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Eastern Cape Iinyathi fell short by five runs against the Lions at the Wanderers Stadium despite needing just 36 runs off the final five overs.
  • The Lions were restricted to 138-8 courtesy of disciplined bowling, with Sithembele Langa, Hardus Coetzer, Alindile Mhletywa, and Ayabulela Gqamane claiming two wickets each.
  • Rassie van der Dussen top-scored for the Lions with 44 off 32 balls.
  • An 82-run partnership between Jason Niemand (44) and Christiaan du Toit (38) gave Iinyathi the upper hand before a late collapse.
  • Lions spinners Bjorn Fortuin, Siya Plaatjie, and Nqaba Peter (2-22), alongside death bowler Codi Yusuf (2-26), suffocated the chase.
  • The defeat leaves Iinyathi with slim qualification hopes ahead of their final group matches against the Limpopo Impalas and Warriors.
Eastern Cape Iinyathi seamer Sithembele Langa in delivery stride against the Lions in their Pro20 Cup game at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.
Eastern Cape Iinyathi seamer Sithembele Langa in delivery stride against the Lions in their Pro20 Cup game at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening. Picture: Cricket SA

Despite having the upper hand for most of the game, the Eastern Cape Iinyathi could not pull off another upset in the Pro20 Cup, succumbing to a five-run defeat to the Lions at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

The loss means the chances of proceeding to the knockout stages, with two matches remaining away to the Limpopo Impalas on Friday and Warriors on October 24, are slim.

Despite being 103-2 after 15 overs, Iinyathi failed to reach the 139 target.

They ended on 133-6 after 20 overs.

Christiaan Du Toit (38) and Jason Niemand (44) shared an 82-run stand but others failed to get going.

Spinners Nqaba Peter, Bjorn Fortuin and Siya Plaatjie were the most economical bowlers for the Lions and were at the centre of suffocating the Iinyathi middle order in getting quick runs.

Codi Yusuf was sublime with his death bowling at the end.

Peter finished with figures of 2-22 and Yusuf had 2-26.

The Iinyathi bowling attack was impressive as Sithembele Langa, Hardus Coetzer, Alindile Mhletywa and Ayabulela Gqamane all picked up two wickets and were able to restrict the Lions to 138-8.

Rassie Van der Dussen was the major contributor for the Lions with 44 off 32 balls.

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