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Tete’s reopened former club to be named after him

All Winners Boxing Club back in business after closure due to champion's death

2 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • All Winners Boxing Club in Mdantsane has reopened after temporarily closing following the shooting death of former two-time world champion Zolani Tete.
  • Local boxers urged manager Mlandlei Tengimfene to revive the gym, volunteering to clean and refit the facility to honour Tete's memory.
  • Management plans to officially rename the club in Tete's honour, with 'Last Born Boxing Club' emerging as the leading contender alongside 'Zolani Tete Boxing Club'.
  • Rising trainer Lonki Witbooi has stepped in to take over training duties as gym operations return to normality.
Lonki Witbooi with boxers at the All Winners Boxing Club before a training session following its reopening.
Lonki Witbooi with boxers at the All Winners Boxing Club before a training session following its reopening.

Plans are in motion to rename the All Winners Boxing Club in memory of its slain former two-time world champion Zolani Tete after it reopened this week following its closure due to his death.

The champion-churning entity was temporarily closed to honour Tete, who was gunned down at his NU17 Mdantsane home in August, robbing it of its most loyal member.

The club, based in NU1 Mdantsane, was opened in 2013 after its manager Mlandlei Tengimfene teamed up with Tete following his return to the province from Johannesburg, where he was training under the late Nic Durandt.

Though Tete was its flagship, the club produced a slew of talent, including SA champions in Zolani’s brother Makazole (SA flyweight), Siyakholwa Kuse (SA mini-flyweight) and his successor Mthokozisi Ngxaka.

Tete was not only a member of the club but partially owned it as he made his name under it, winning the IBF junior-bantamweight and WBO bantamweight titles while assisting with training duties.

However, his death brought gloom, with boxers being left stranded and seeking refuge in other boxing clubs around Mdantsane.

Tengimfene confirmed that some went to train at Zolile “Gqo” Mahamba while the gym was taken over by Lunga Sikonyela to train his own fighters.

“I must commend the Daily Dispatch story about the closure of All Winners because after that the boxers saw it and bombarded me with pleas to reopen it,” he said.

“They felt it would be a disservice to the memory of Zolani to close the club and undertook to clean it up and install equipment for its reopening.”

While the club has been robbed of a physical trainer by Tete’s death, Tengimfene said rising trainer Lonki Witbooi would take over training sessions and include his boxers under one roof.

“Lonki has initially started assessing the set-up and will begin the sessions in earnest on Monday as we return everything to normality.”

Tengimfene said as the club’s operations returned to normality, discussions would shift to renaming it in Tete’s honour.

No name has been decided as yet, though Last Born Boxing Club, in reference to Tete’s ring name, is favoured.

This would be in line with the promotion arm, which is named Last Born Promotions, though there are also suggestions of naming it the Zolani Tete Boxing Club.

Tengimfene said there were legalities to contend with before taking the final decision.

“But we will sort this out to ensure Zolani’s legacy lives on forever.

“We have emphasised that his untimely death should not be marked by gloom but yield positives he would have loved to be preserved.”

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