Boxing fans will witness a new, improved Lonwabo Sizani when he makes a ring return on November 1 under legend Vuyani Bungu's guidance following his devastating knockout loss in April.

The boxer’s veteran assistant trainer, Bobbin Sityana, made the undertaking ahead of the junior-lightweight clash against Abelo Tokwe in a KayB Promotions tournament at the Guild Theatre.

Hailed as the best knockout artist from Mdantsane since Welile Nkosinkulu, Sizani enjoyed an unbeaten knockout streak, brutally crushing opponents while maintaining a reserved demeanour.

However, chinks began to show in his armour when he was wobbled badly by unheralded Aphiwe Magobiyane before recovering to put him away in the fourth round.

The bout marked the first time Sizani was stretched beyond two rounds, having stopped three out of four of his previous foes in the first round.

But it all came apart when he was matched against his first international opponent in Namibian Errikie Errikie in April, when he was pummelled to a near-tragic fourth-round knockout.

Sizani crashed to the canvas and convulsed while medical personnel rushed to revive him.

His handlers brought in Bungu to reinforce his team and to shore up his technical flaws.

Sityana said that since Bungu joined former SA junior-bantamweight champion Mzi Dintsi, who was still leading the team, Sizani had developed other facets of his boxing and was no longer just a knockout chaser.

“He now knows that there will be moments when an opponent refuses to fall, so he needs to pace himself accordingly,” he said.

“Bungu has taught him a lot about technical finesse, and he is now measured in his offence.”

Sityana said Tokwe would be a perfect opponent to test his new-look charge while presenting minimum danger.

Tokwe has suffered more losses than wins and is coming off successive defeats to Bongani Fule and Sithembiso Maduna.

Fule dealt him a fourth-round stoppage, while Maduna outslugged him on points.

Four other losses were suffered against Sange Ngoza, Yamkela Phaliso, Lucas Mbokazi and Aphiwe Rasmeni to relegate him to gatekeeper status.

He has not won a bout in four years, since beating Ian Kachepa for his third victory in nine bouts.

Sityana said Sizani was still destined for stardom despite his stumble against Errikie, with KayB boss Mzi Booi determined to steer him to the boxing summit.

“Our promoter has confidence in Sizani’s ability and that is keeping him motivated.

“Though boxers tend to be gun-shy and change after suffering their first professional loss, especially by a knockout, I must commend Sizani for displaying the same attitude he had before the loss.”