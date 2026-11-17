Two of Border’s top runners, Luyolo Ngcongolo (Powered Up Runners) and Caryn Lategan (Easy Equities Born2Run), enjoyed encouraging wins at the Haven Hills Half-Marathon on Sunday.

Both athletes are in the top two road runners, male and female, in the province and are prolific winners of races.

Ngcongolo won the men’s race in 65:15 and Lategan the women’s in 84:08, times that are likely to see both selected to represent Border at the SA Half-Marathon Championships, which are being incorporated into the Nelson Mandela Bay Half-Marathon in February 2027.

The Daily Dispatch spoke to veteran runner Bradley Birkholtz, who has been a top runner, tri-athlete and ironman competitor for several years for comment on the race.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the half-marathon," he said. "It was an enjoyable course, mostly fast, but for the last tough hill.

“I enjoyed it, though, and the race enjoyed a good turnout.”

The second man home was the first 35+ category runner Awonke Bungu (Nedbank), 2:25 adrift, while the first veteran 40+ runner was Anele Dlamini, in third place overall, in 69:06.

The masters 50+ category in the men’s race was won by Patrick Makazi (Komani AC) in 77:17 with Siyabulela Madlavana (Nedbank) second in 77: 27.

In the 60+ category, Makaya Masumpa (Easy Equities Born2Run) confirmed again that he is the man to beat when he won in 84:08, ahead of Mzoli Mpalala (Hollywood AC) in 89:36.

Men’s winner Ngcongolo said after the race: “Yeah the race was good, I really enjoyed it. Nice and flat with just a few hills, but I crushed them; I cruised and enjoyed.”

In the women’s race, Lategan, who also won the 40+ category, was followed in second place by her sister Lauren Ranger (Easy Equities Born2Run) in 86:49. Their club colleague and fellow veteran women’s runner Andrea Ranger was third in 92:18.

The same three women held the podium positions in both the open and 40+ races.

The top junior was Siviwe Simon (Boxer), who was fourth overall, in 93:56, while Angelique Norton took the 35+ category in 95:32, ahead of the host club's Aviwe Magwanya in 1:42:27.

Long-serving runner Pamela Mpange (Real Gijimas) won the 50+ in 2:10:12 from Pumla Mtyekwana (Original Mambas) in 2:11:38.

One of the outstanding runs was delivered by the top 60+ female Hester Ferrezuelo (Born2Run), who won in 1:43:01 and finished seventh overall. Sharon Bosch (Old Selbornians) finished second in the age category in 2:04:26.

The 10km race, which was run over a significantly more difficult terrain, was won by Sinethemba Jilingisi (Real Gijimas) in 32:13, with Endinako Mpondo (Brac) the first junior and second overall in 33:12, and Oyama Ntantiso (Nedbank) third in 34:17.

The women’s race was won by Cindy Nel (Easy Equities Born2Run) when she bounced back in fine style following her personally disappointing run the previous week.

Nel’s time of 40:43 was exactly one minute ahead of second-placed Mbali Tube (Real Gijimas), a promising athlete in her own right.

In a distant third place was the never say die runner Leslie Blair (Oxford Striders) in 48:04.