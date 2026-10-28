Unbeaten Sigaba faces featherweight stern test

Nxarhuni boxer Zolisa Batyi may be coming from successive losses but that has not stopped him from looking beyond Likho Sigaba ahead of their clash at the Guild Theatre on Sunday.

The bosom buddies meet for the WBA Gold featherweight title in a crossroads bout, the outcome of which might relegate the loser to the division’s fringes.Batyi might be worse off if he loses as it would mark the third defeat in a row and dump him almost at the ratings exit.

But strangely he is tipped as the favourite, despite facing an unbeaten opponent who will be having his third fight in the division.

Batyi has already planned beyond the fight by targeting Bongani Fule in a provincial title challenge. Promoter Mzi Booi, of KayB Promotions, confirmed that the Batyi camp had already activated the provincial title challenge, with Fule accepting it.

Fule’s manager, Andile Mshumpela, said his charge was ready to accommodate the winner for a title clash.

“We do not care if it will be Batyi or Sigaba, though we have our own preference, but whoever is willing to come, we will be ready,” he said.

One of the best boxers to promote a fight, Batyi has already thrown down the gauntlet, challenging Sigaba to bring his A-game as he chases his second win on the local scene after surrendering his SA title to KwaZulu-Natal’s Lindelani Sibisi in May 2025.

Batyi rebounded with a win over close friend Awonke Tini in December before suffering back-to-back losses to Mateus Heita in Namibia in May and Ardy Katompa in Johannesburg in August.

While Sigaba has yet to suffer a loss in nine bouts, facing Batyi will be a step up in opposition.Since moving from the bantamweight division where he held a provincial title, Sigaba is yet to establish himself in the featherweight, with the Batyi clash likely to indicate where he stands in the new weight class.

There is also the question of Sigaba’s dedication to boxing as he has often hinted that he may look at other avenues because he is an analytical chemistry graduate.

The two boxers are campaigning in one of the most competitive weight classes in the country with a loss likely to toss them down the pecking order in the ratings.

The two boxers were in jovial mood when they met at the premedical at Malcomes Mall gymnasium in Southernwood on Wednesday.

Sigaba appeared relaxed as he cracked jokes while describing the fight as his crowning moment in the division.“People are not yet sold on me in this division but my body could not take it anymore in the bantamweight,” he said.

“I think I would have left the fight on the scales if I continued fighting in the bantamweight but now my body is responding well and I am prepared mentally and physically.”