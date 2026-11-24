Princess Faku has been reelected as mayor of Buffalo City Metro, beating UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa for the city’s top spot.

Earlier, an arrangement involving the ANC, EFF, Patriotic Alliance (PA), African Independent Congress (AIC) and Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) secured the ANC the speaker’s position in Buffalo City Metro, with party councillor Bongiwe Sauli elected to the post on Tuesday.

Sauli received 53 votes from the metro’s 100 councillors, defeating the SACP’s Xolani Malamlela, who secured 47 votes.

The outcome points to a working arrangement between the four parties in the hung council, with EFF insiders indicating that the party intends to follow a similar approach in other hung municipalities across the Eastern Cape by voting with the ANC.

The election of Sauli as speaker is the first indication of how the parties are aligning themselves in the new council, where no single party has an outright majority.

Sauli was nominated by Faku, while Malamlela was nominated by MK Party councillor Mzwandile Vaaibom, raising the prospect of collaboration between the MK Party and SACP in the new council.