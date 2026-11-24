It’s the ANC versus its alliance partner, the SACP, in the contest for Buffalo City Metro council’s speakership.

ANC regional deputy secretary Bongiwe Sauli will go head-to-head with SACP provincial spokesperson and former ANC MPL Xolani Malamlela for the position, replacing Humphrey Maxegwana, who failed to return to council following the November 4 elections.

Sauli was nominated by former mayor Princess Faku, while Malamlela was nominated by MK Party councillor Mzwandile Vaaibom, raising the prospect of collaboration between the MK Party and SACP in the new council.

Voting by secret ballot is expected to begin shortly, with the election of other office-bearers to follow.