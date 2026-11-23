Tensions have flared within the uMkhonto WeSizwe Party in Port St Johns after local members accused electoral authorities and national party structures of tampering with their proportional representation councillor list. Aggrieved branch members claim their chosen candidate, local chair Skhosana Duba, was improperly swapped out for former Electoral Commission official Pateka Qwabe ahead of council swearing-in ceremonies.

Branch leadership has threatened legal action, alleging that Qwabe is not a registered voter in the municipality. However, the Electoral Commission has defended its processes, suggesting the controversial replacement was submitted directly by the party's national leadership after the party secured additional council seats.