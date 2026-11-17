As the Port St Johns local municipality prepares to swear in its new council on Wednesday, residents have sent a clear message to the incoming leadership — their votes were given in expectation of service delivery, not self-enrichment or leaders looking down on the people who elected them.

Port St Johns gave the ANC all 21 ward seats and 62.3% of the ward vote in the local government elections, handing the party an outright majority and one of its strongest results in the country.

In Ward 12, the ANC secured 90.5% of the ward vote.

But at a mass funeral in Nomvalo at the weekend, where eight villagers who died in a truck crash while travelling to a traditional wedding near Flagstaff were buried, residents were reminded that the result was not an unconditional endorsement of the party.

Former Port St Johns mayor and ANC mayoral candidate Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo told mourners the result showed that residents had continued to trust the party despite its internal difficulties and complaints about service delivery.

“The people of Port St Johns have spoken. The people of Ward 12 have spoken. Nomvalo [in Ward 12] people have shown trust in the ANC. We are listening,” she said.

Mlombile-Cingo, who also served as chief whip at the OR Tambo district municipality, said the new council had to respond to residents' expectations and address longstanding complaints.

“I hope people have sent the message to those they've elected.

"Now we're expecting them to be expectant of service delivery,” she said.

She thanked voters for supporting the ANC despite the party's candidate-list dispute, which threatened to keep it off the ballot in Port St Johns and Ingquza Hill.

The ANC failed to complete its candidate-list submission on the Electoral Commission's online system before the August 28 deadline.

Although it had uploaded names and paid deposits, it did not finalise the submission.

The IEC rejected the lists and the Electoral Court upheld that decision.

On October 15, the Constitutional Court ordered the IEC to include 181 ANC candidates — 130 proportional-representation and 51 ward candidates — on the November 4 ballot in Port St Johns, Ingquza Hill and other municipalities.

“We were faced with the list bungle,” Mlombile-Cingo told the gathering.

“When it was taken out of the ballot that was something that was very painful to the people of Port St Johns.”

She said the result showed that voters had remained loyal, but warned that the party could not take their support for granted.

The ANC won all 21 wards and 26 of the council's 42 seats.

In 2021, it had secured 31 of 39 seats, retaining an outright majority.

Incoming Ward 12 councillor Avela Mathimba said the result should be understood as a responsibility to deliver for the community.

“It can be the last chance they entrust their votes to us. We must listen and act accordingly,” he said.

Mathimba, a Nomvalo resident, secured 90.5% of the ward vote.

He said ANC leaders had informed him that he was the party's second most-voted councillor in the country.

AmaMpondo acting King Dumelani Sigcau also called for stability in Port St Johns and neighbouring Ingquza Hill, saying political disputes and frequent leadership changes should not distract councils from addressing residents' needs, including water, roads and employment.

Mlombile-Cingo said improved governance was also necessary to attract investment and create jobs.

Port St Johns had tourism potential, but crime and conflict within the council could discourage investors, she said.

The municipality has experienced repeated changes in leadership.

Former mayor Cebisa Mazuza was replaced by Nelson Nondlevu just 14 days before the elections.

Former mayors and other municipal leaders attended the funeral in a show of unity as the community mourned.

Mlombile-Cingo served as mayor from 2018 to 2024.

She is one of three ANC candidates being considered for the mayoral position, alongside Mazuza and former council speaker Simthembile Sicoto.

The party's senior structures have yet to announce their choice.

The ANC also retained control of Ingquza Hill, winning 35 of 64 council seats.

Former mayor Nonkoliso Prepping and former speaker Sibongile Vatsha are among the three candidates being considered for its mayoral position.

The leadership choices in both municipalities remain with the ANC's upper structures, while the incoming councils face pressure to stabilise their administrations and improve service delivery.

In the OR Tambo district, Port St Johns is scheduled to swear in its councillors on Wednesday, followed by Ingquza Hill and Mhlontlo on Thursday, and King Sabata Dalindyebo on Friday.