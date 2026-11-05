Thousands of first-time voters across South Africa's Eastern Cape turned out in numbers to cast their ballots in the local government elections, voicing strong hopes that their participation will usher in meaningful community reform. Accompanied by parents or friends, these young citizens joined queues to make their voices heard on pressing daily challenges.

From widespread youth unemployment and inadequate municipal infrastructure to issues of safety and unreliable basic services like running water, first-time voters expressed determination to hold elected officials accountable and build a brighter future for their communities.