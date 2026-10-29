Cogta declares Elundini municipality's move to withhold ANC councillors' pay illegal

The Eastern Cape Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs has declared unlawful a decision by the Elundini Local Municipality to freeze the salaries of 14 ANC councillors. The pay stoppage was reportedly triggered by allegations that the councillors had campaigned for the SACP, prompting the ANC regional leadership to call for their removal from the municipal payroll.

Provincial Cogta officials confirmed the municipality's action breaches both the Municipal Systems Act and the Constitution. Meanwhile, the affected councillors have threatened urgent High Court action if their withheld remuneration is not released immediately.