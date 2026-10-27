ANC leaders declare Eastern Cape united ahead of elections

After a turbulent year marked by factional battles, branch disputes, a collapsed provincial elective conference and a two-month leadership vacuum, the ANC’s national leadership believes the Eastern Cape has turned the corner, insisting unity is the order of the day ahead of the November 4 municipal elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and national executive committee (NEC) member Mmamoloko Kubayi are confident that efforts to reunite warring factions are bearing fruit.

The divisions centred on supporters of provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane and provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, who were set to face off for the province’s top party position in March.

The conference collapsed amid disputes, triggering court battles and leaving the province without elected leadership for two months.

The Eastern Cape remains one of the few provinces where the ANC commands an outright majority and is considered crucial to the party’s electoral performance.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch at the weekend, Kubayi said the national leadership was satisfied with the work done to rebuild the party in the province.

“There was a time when people were demoralised, when they heard that there are branches or wards that were not registered," she said.

“But the morale is high. I’m comfortable with the work that has been done.

"The province has worked very hard, with party structures making up for lost time after the leadership vacuum.

“Remember, for two months the party’s provincial leadership was not in office, and when they came back, they had to catch up.

“And I think whatever that people might have thought and seen in the public arena, to say there are differences, comrades have put them aside, and they are working together.”

She said the divisions that had characterised the provincial ANC were now a thing of the past, with leaders campaigning together and conducting door-to-door visits.

“They are able to get the campaign going, and you can see all of them are on the ground.

"They are doing door-to-door together and understand that there is a bigger fight for party members, that is to ensure that we win these elections.”

Kubayi said an ANC loss in a municipality would have consequences beyond the party’s councillors, affecting municipal employees and communities through possible policy changes under a new administration.

Ramaphosa’s campaign visit to the Buffalo City metro on Friday, accompanied by Mabuyane and Ngcukayitobi, was presented as a show of unity ahead of the elections.

Kubayi said she was also satisfied with the party’s preparations in BCM, where council disputes had previously raised concerns about its cohesion.

“I see progress, and that is why we decided that let’s bring our national Siyanqoba rally here in BCM on November 1, because this is the base of the ANC,” she said.

She acknowledged that negative reports on social media had previously prompted her to assess whether the situation on the ground matched what was being reported.

Those concerns included council disputes that led some ANC councillors to table a motion of no confidence against incumbent mayor Princess Faku.

Kubayi said the NEC had intervened to engage party members and provide support.

“This was because nationally it’s not about us coming to whip people, to say you are not doing well," she said.

"But it’s about support.

"So, the presence of ANC NEC deployees in the province has helped.

“We are comfortable. I don’t think we are fragmented in the province.

"We are actually consolidating and comrades are focused on the elections.”

She said regular engagements had helped party members put their differences aside and focus on the campaign.

“The ANC is recovering. It’s because of a lot of work that has been done.

"That’s why we can safely say to the president, yes, the ground is fertile, and we will be able to deliver this province on November 4,” Kubayi said.

Addressing the media during his visit to BCM Ward 23 on Friday, Ramaphosa also dismissed suggestions that divisions remained within the provincial party.

“This province is truly, truly united now, and I have no doubt whatsoever that the unity that is being displayed here is going to serve us well as we go to the elections," he said.

“Currently there are no divisions. Unity is the order of the day in this province and in many others.

“We are all united and we are moving forward to an election.

"This is a very important election for us, and that’s why we say unity is what binds us together as we are all united in this campaign, working together for an ANC victory.”

He will return to the province on November 1 for the party’s final election push and national Siyanqoba rally at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.