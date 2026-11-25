East Cape Shotokan-Ryu karate dojos in Kenton-on-Sea and Port Alfred have concluded a standout year of competition and training with their annual belt ranking tests. The grading capped off a historic season highlighted by competitive success across the Eastern Cape and international masterclasses.

A significant milestone was reached when assistant instructor Nakita Avis achieved her second dan black belt (nidan) in Makhanda, becoming only the second female karateka in the Port Alfred dojo's 30-year history to attain the rank.