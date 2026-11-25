East Cape Shotokan-Ryu karate dojos in Kenton-on-Sea and Port Alfred have concluded a standout year of competition and training with their annual belt ranking tests. The grading capped off a historic season highlighted by competitive success across the Eastern Cape and international masterclasses.
A significant milestone was reached when assistant instructor Nakita Avis achieved her second dan black belt (nidan) in Makhanda, becoming only the second female karateka in the Port Alfred dojo's 30-year history to attain the rank.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- East Cape Shotokan-Ryu dojos in Kenton-on-Sea and Port Alfred completed their final belt grading examinations of the year.
- Assistant instructor Nakita Avis achieved her second dan black belt, becoming only the second woman from the Port Alfred dojo to do so.
- Dozen of students successfully graded across multiple belt levels, ranging from junior white belts to senior brown belts.
- Club members celebrated competitive honours across the WUKF Eastern Cape League Series, SA Championships, and Afro-Asia Open in Gqeberha.
- The 2025 calendar will draw to a festive close with a beach training session on Kariega Beach before classes restart in January.