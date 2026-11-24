For far too long, motorists across SA have shared their ordeals of harassment and extortion on highways by some people in the taxi industry. As the festive season approaches, we expect more cases of this nature.
For far too long, motorists across SA have shared their ordeals of harassment and extortion on highways by some people in the taxi industry. As the festive season approaches, we expect more cases of this nature.
Daily Dispatch
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