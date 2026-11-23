On November 4 2026, something quieter than an election took place inside the election itself.

Yes, 15.9 million South Africans cast ballots and the IEC recorded a registered-voter turnout of 52%, a welcome climb from the Covid-depressed 45.86% of 2021.

But the number that should occupy every newly sworn-in councillor’s conscience is a different one — only around 35% of the estimated 44.9 million South Africans eligible to vote actually did so. Two out of every three citizens who could have voted did not.

Of those who did, many stood for hours in the kind of weather that makes queuing an act of will rather than convenience, in townships with potholed access roads and in suburbs with manicured verges alike.

That willingness, more than the X itself, is the real mandate that the councils now assembling across the country have been handed.

The question this article asks is simple and uncomfortable — will the politicians who benefit from that willingness understand what it actually asked of them, or will they treat November 4 as a transaction that closed the moment the ballot boxes were sealed?

Every election analysis begins with numbers, and the 2026 local government elections offer a genuinely mixed picture.

Record voter turnout of 52.3%, up from 45.9% in 2021, shows that citizens have not given up on local democracy. The legal system must now catch up to that renewed mandate.

Elections analyst Wayne Sussman called the rebound “very, very encouraging” after two consecutive national and local elections of declining participation.

He is right that the trend should be noted.

But a rising tide of registered-voter turnout sits uneasily beside the fact that only 29.23 million of 44.9 million eligible South Africans were even registered, and that the eventual number of ballots cast represents roughly a third of the adult population that could, in principle, have had a say in who sits on their council.

An election in which two-thirds of the electorate opts out is not a crisis of apathy alone; it is a verdict on whether local government has made itself worth queuing for in the first place.

That verdict is not evenly distributed, and this is where the story becomes genuinely instructive, rather than merely statistical.

Data from the Gauteng City-Region Observatory shows a stark geography of participation.

In ward 85 of Tshwane, covering the eastern suburbs of Willow Park Manor, De Wilgers and Equestria, turnout reached 73.31%. Centurion and Pretoria East averaged around 70%.

Meanwhile, Soweto’s wards averaged roughly 50%, admittedly up from 40% in 2021, and ward 24, covering Devland, Eldorado Park, Naturena, Power Park, Diepkloof and Pimville, recorded only 44%.

Graeme Gotz, the Observatory’s research director, noted that township residents consistently tell researchers that they regard local government as less important than national government and are less satisfied with municipal performance than their suburban counterparts, which breeds both apathy and disaffection.

Suburban residents, by contrast, often vote out of anxiety — their property values are tied directly to service delivery, and many have grown visibly worried about the decline of their neighbourhoods.

In other words, both the queue in the wealthy suburb and the empty queue in the township are votes of a kind; one expresses hope mixed with fear of loss, the other expresses exhaustion with promises never kept.

Gotz also pointed to something sharper than apathy — a measurable political realignment in township wards, with ActionSA making significant inroads and the DA narrowly winning wards in the historically ANC-dominated Vaal townships of Sebokeng, Evaton and Sharpeville.

Low turnout, then, did not mean a quiet township electorate; it meant a township electorate quietly changing its mind.

The results that emerged from this uneven but real mobilisation were unambiguous.

The ANC recorded its worst-ever electoral performance, taking roughly 30.76% of the national municipal vote, while the DA secured around a quarter of the vote and the only outright majority among SA’s eight major metros, in Cape Town.

Every other metro, and well over a hundred municipalities nationally, were left hung, forcing newly elected councils into coalition negotiations under a tight legal clock that requires first council sittings within 14 days of the declaration of results.

What is striking, and worth recording for a newspaper readership that has grown understandably cynical about political self-reflection, is that the ANC’s own statement on the outcome did not attempt to spin the loss.

It described the result in language rarely heard from a governing party — “we have been weighed in the balance, and where we have been found wanting we dare not quarrel with the scale”, adding that “the honest answer is not to argue with them but to go home and put our house in order”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa struck a similar note when the results were announced, telling parties entering coalition talks that the people had spoken and their verdict must be respected and their concerns must be heard and their expectations must be met.

These are the right words. The critical task now, for journalists, academics and all citizens alike, is to refuse to let them remain only words.

South African political history is not short of leaders who spoke the language of humility the week after an election and the language of entitlement the month after taking office.

The test of the next five years will not be what was said in the Results Operation Centre in Midrand; it will be whether coalition negotiations, often reduced in practice to horse-trading over mayoral chains and committee chairs, are conducted with the service-delivery urgency that the president himself invoked, or whether the 139 hung councils become sites of the very positioning and self-interest that drove so many citizens, particularly in the townships, to stop believing local government mattered at all.

IEC chair Mosotho Moepya said something in his declaration speech that captures precisely the point this article wants South African politicians to sit with.

He said they recognised that voting was not always a convenient undertaking as it required people to interrupt their daily routines, make arrangements to travel to voting stations and sometimes stand in queues.

He went further, articulating the exact principle that gives this election its deeper meaning.

“For citizens, democracy does not end when the ballot is placed in the box.

“The responsibility to participate continues through asking questions, holding representatives accountable, attending community meetings, engaging with municipal processes and insisting that public institutions serve the public.”

And in a single sentence that deserves to be printed on the wall of every council chamber in the country — the right to vote and the responsibility to hold elected leaders accountable are two sides of the same democratic coin.

That is the social contract this article is named for, and it was not signed with an X. It was signed by the pensioner in Sharpeville who waited in the sun because she still believes her vote can change who collects the rubbish on her street.

It was signed by the young professional in Equestria who queued before work because he is anxious about what is happening to the roads and the water in his suburb.

It was signed, too, in its negative form, by the two-thirds of eligible citizens who did not queue at all; whose absence is itself a message of disaffection that no incoming councillor should read as indifference.

The contract’s terms are not written in any manifesto. They are implicit in the discomfort people were willing to endure to be heard.

A councillor who takes an oath of office on the back of that discomfort and then spends the next five years inaccessible to the ward, unresponsive to petitions, and more loyal to a coalition partner’s patronage network than to constituents has broken a contract that was never his to break unilaterally.

Two things need to happen simultaneously, and it would be dishonest analysis to place the entire burden on politicians alone.

First, elected officials, especially those now negotiating coalitions in metros like Johannesburg, Tshwane, eThekwini and dozens of smaller municipalities, must resist the temptation to treat the mandate as a licence to decide for the people rather than with them.

The ANC’s own admission that it was “weighed in the balance” should translate into visible humility — functioning ward committees, genuine participation in Integrated Development Plan consultations, open budget meetings, and councillors who answer their phones between elections rather than only before them.

Leaders who assume, as I rightly warn, that they “know better” than the people who elected them misread the nature of representative government entirely. Representation is delegated authority, not superior judgement.

Second, and this is the part the comfortable commentary around election day tends to skip, citizens cannot outsource accountability to the ballot box and then disengage for five years.

The IEC chair’s warning that democracy does not end when the ballot is placed in the box cuts both ways.

Civil society organisations, community media, ratepayers’ associations and ordinary residents must institutionalise the discipline they showed on November 4 into sustained scrutiny — attending council meetings, demanding published minutes, tracking coalition agreements for the service-delivery commitments buried inside them, and using the courts and the Public Protector where councils fail statutory obligations.

The disparity between suburban and township turnout is itself a call to action for civic organisations working in lower-turnout wards, where disaffection with local government is highest and where sustained organising, not just election-day mobilisation, is most needed.

The people who stood in queues on November 4, in whatever weather their ward offered them, did not merely choose names on a ballot paper. They renewed, at considerable personal cost, their faith that local government can still be made to work for them.

SA’s new councillors, mayors and coalition partners now carry the weight of that faith, not as a slogan to be repeated at inauguration ceremonies, but as a standing obligation that will be tested in every pothole left unfilled, every water outage unexplained, and every ward committee meeting cancelled without notice.

If the past has taught South Africans anything, it is that the gap between the promises made in the glow of election results and the governance delivered in the years that follow is where democracy is actually won or lost.

The ballot was the easy part.

What the people in the queues were really asking for was to be listened to, consistently, humbly, and without interruption, until the next time they are asked to queue again.