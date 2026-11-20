Pitso Mosimane and Rassie Erasmus have found themselves under public scrutiny after remarks they made following Bafana Bafana and Springboks performances in crucial matches this past week.

Mosimane has been subjected to the court of public opinion, while Erasmus was rapped over the knuckles for his referee’s criticism, sidelining him for Saturday’s clash against Ireland.

Erasmus incurred the wrath of World Rugby when he ripped into officials for the handling of the Nations Championship loss to France last weekend.

After trailing 21-7 at halftime, the Springboks rallied to 21-19, but Manie Libbok’s missed conversion saw them lose.

While the loss triggered a wave of mixed reactions from the SA sporting fraternity, with some lamenting it while others applauded the Boks’ fightback, Erasmus attributed it to a litany of referee’s discrepancies which earned him a six-match ban.

Mosimane did not encounter similar administrative sanctions, but he faced a backlash from sections of the public for his remarks after the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at home against Kenya.

After being held to a 2-2 draw by the Benni McCarthy-coached Harambee Stars when they conceded a late equaliser, Mosimane saw red when he was asked about his team selection in the post-match media briefing.

Instead of addressing the reasons he benched arguably Bafana Bafana’s best player, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Mosimane took the question personally as if it challenged his coaching ability.

Some seasoned journalists came to his defence, insinuating questions about team selection bordered on insubordination due to his skin colour.

They argued that Mosimane’s predecessor, Hugo Broos, never faced such a backlash for his team selection.

One wonders if a coach being questioned about team selection amounts to character assassination.

Broos may have not been constantly asked to justify his team selection, but to reduce it to racial lines is taking it a bit far.

Legendary Brazilian coach Carlos Alberto Perreira will tell you about former Daily Dispatch sports writer Luxolo September who once grilled him about his selection in Bafana Bafana’s pre-2010 World Cup friendlies.

Perreira never took the robust questioning personally as he was mindful it came with the territory, though September, who is now Caf head of communications, was left shaking his head in discontent.

While Mosimane’s run since returning to Bafana Bafana coaching fold is impeccable, having beaten Kenya in the return leg to top the group, his sensitivity to some of the media questions will ruin his legacy.

His character often manifests negative feelings about his return to Bafana Bafana, giving detractors ammunition to plot his downfall.

On the other hand, Erasmus enjoys a free reign due to his demeanour, with his team’s performances on the field also helping to smooth his tenure.

This will particularly be reinforced if the Springboks beat Ireland on Saturday.