On Wednesday we carried two reports that demonstrate the growing audacity with which criminals appear to be operating in the Eastern Cape.

The killing of a police sergeant during an operation to arrest a wanted fugitive in Mthatha, coupled with the attack on an electricity worker in Dimbaza, paints a troubling picture of a society in which even those tasked with protecting and serving the public are no longer safe.

These are not isolated incidents that can simply be dismissed as another day in SA's seemingly endless battle against crime. They point to a worrying disregard for human life, the rule of law and the basic rights of citizens.

The death of the sergeant is particularly sobering.

It is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by law enforcement officers and the price some pay for trying to make our communities safer.

He is the fourth police officer to be killed in Mthatha since April and the 11th death in Eastern Cape this year.

When criminals are prepared to open fire on police officers, it raises serious questions about the level of confidence with which they believe they can operate.

Equally concerning is the situation in Dimbaza, where attacks on electricity workers have resulted in the Buffalo City metro suspending night-time repairs.

Consider what this means for families who are losing food from refrigerators, and workers and pupils who are left to cope with unreliable electricity.

For businesses in the area, every prolonged outage means lost production, lost customers and additional costs for alternative power.

The fact that criminals can intimidate and attack workers to the point where a municipality feels compelled to suspend after-dark repairs is an indictment of the security situation.

It effectively allows lawlessness to dictate when and where essential public services can be delivered.

There is also a dangerous knock-on effect. When workers cannot safely do their jobs, residents suffer.

When infrastructure is damaged or stolen, taxpayers foot the bill.

When police officers are killed, the entire justice system and society lose people who have committed themselves to protecting others.

Government, municipalities and law enforcement agencies must recognise that these incidents demand more than expressions of concern and promises of tougher action.

Communities, too, have a role to play by sharing information with the authorities, without putting themselves in danger.

A society cannot function when those who break the law become more confident than those entrusted with enforcing it.

The message must be unequivocal — public spaces, essential infrastructure and the people who serve our communities cannot be surrendered to criminals.

Restoring the authority of the law is not simply about arresting offenders; it is about ensuring that every citizen can live and work without fear.