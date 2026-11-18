The testimony at the Madlanga commission by Hawks detective Puti Mashala about a dirty metro and national police officer should have us up in arms.

What gave the metro officer a right to search businessman Nawazish Ali Raja's car in 2023?

Why did the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officer feel he had a right to take his money?

Where did this police officer get audacity to do such a thing? Or did he know that he would never get punished for engaging in criminal activities?

I listened to the commissioners grilling detective Mashala.

The actions of some of the Hawks members left a lot to be desired. They just do the most inexplicable things. They don't record anything. They leave room for accusations and counter accusations.

How does being pulled over for speeding end up leading to a search of the offender's car?

Does having cash in your car automatically mean you are laundering money?

Parliament must enact legislation to give financial crimes harsher sentences.

Police processes are in disarray. There is just no way to deter criminality within the institution of the police.

Is interfering with investigations also not a criminal offence?

Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has his work cut out. He needs a firmer approach against criminals within the police.