We are in the aftermath of 2026 local government elections and the chickens have come home to roost.

This journey was 32 years in the making and when failures were highlighted by news makers, freelance writers or political analysts, we were called anti-revolutionary or crushed out of meetings.

Do you recall former Gauteng premier Nomvula Nonkonyane saying if the rand falls they will pick it up again? That was the wrong response for a person who was a premier and a senior ANC leader.

Can you recall the days of former president Jacob Zuma when he made that Des van Rooyen appointment blunder?

You may easily recall the recent comments by ANC chair Gwede Mantashe about women just before the local government elections.

There are municipal irregularities the auditor-general has raised annually and told us that out of all municipalities, it is DA-led councils that perform. ANC-led councils top the list of those badly managed.

The Zondo commission and Madlanga commission further illustrate how the ANC leadership has failed to manage government budgets in all state entities.

Some ANC leaders from national, provincial and down to the local sphere are disrespectful. The SACP and Cosatu are not different. They are the same rotten apples.

The entire top six of the ANC should resign to start with and new leaders emerge if we want to gain votes in two years to come.

The UDM and EFF must be on cloud nine after these elections because they were chased by the same organisation.

They say he who laughs last, laughs louder.

ANC, mamela abantu (listen to the people) and respect their calls for service delivery.