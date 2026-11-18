On Sunday November 15, a total of 17 people were shot dead in two separate occasions in SA.

Nine people, six men and three women, were shot dead in Jeffsville informal settlement, Gauteng, in a single shack. On the same night eight men were shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal, Pietermaritzburg, in the Sweetwaters area, inside a seven-seater vehicle.

The police are currently hunting down the suspects in both mass murders.

While the murder rate has dropped slightly this year, the number of mass shooting around the country has increased. In September gunmen entered a tavern and murdered 18 people in Wedela, Gauteng.

In the same month, gunmen shot and killed 10 people in a night club in Lwandle, just outside Cape Town. Also in September, gunmen entered a household in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal where there was a gathering and killed 11 people.

Law enforcement investigations, crime intelligence, provincial police commissioners and independent research bodies have previously linked these mass murders to organised crime. Illegal mining gangs (zama-zamas), drug cartels, and extortion gangs are among such groups. These organised gangs often use high calibre illegal firearms such as the military grade AK47, among others, to commit these murders.

The pattern of these mass murders points to the same systemic criminal justice failure pointed out by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi last year.

The Madlanga Commission has since done an exemplary job in exposing the extent of that failure. Analysts such as the Institute for Security Studies have also pointed out the same structural failures.

These range from intelligence gathering, police integrity and accountability, forensic processing to prosecution. The hollowing out of state institutions and repurposing them for political purposes, which was prevalent during the Zuma era, seems to have spread to the criminal justice system.

This has led to an environment where most murder cases barely reach trial. Roughly, police solve one in 10 murders, and only one in four reach trial. Backlogs in DNA and ballistics analysis virtually hand criminal syndicates impunity.

Where people are arrested, or inevitably get killed in gang wars, it is often the foot soldiers who are expendable to the criminal gangs. The result of the naive political project of repurposing state institutions is the exposure to criminal takeover being probed by the Madlanga Commission.

The guns that cause most of this carnage are both smuggled through our porous borders and stolen from state armouries.

The case of Col Christiaan Prinsloo, who sold thousands of firearms to Cape Flats gangs, is just one example. Theft from private gun owners and police officers alike also contributes to the severe illegal gun ownership crisis in SA. Our strict gun ownership laws mean very little when the state can’t keep its own guns safe.

So, to walk back these massacres, we need to disrupt violent organised crime, its access to illegal weapons and access to financial resources among others and do so quickly.

This calls for a new elite crime intelligence and detective directorate specifically to deal with high level syndicate disruption and state armoury breaches.

Insulate it from political interference and place it outside the SAPS with a clearly defined mandate. Parliament must guarantee its budget, provide for mandatory vetting, financial and lifestyle audits to maintain integrity and independence. This unit should be designed for speed and effectiveness, something which may not be possible with the reform of IDAC and the Hawks.

Its focus should be to close the illegal gun taps and disrupt the activities of syndicates, both the criminal gangs and state actors.

It should be able to quickly trace the activities of syndicates through following financial flows, pairing investigators with forensic accountants. It should be able to do quick ballistic processing using state and private labs to bypass the existing backlogs in ballistic testing.

The unit should build in-house capacity and access to experts from all related fields such as IT, tactical units and legal expertise among others.

However, this needs to be done as soon as possible.

There is a window of opportunity provided by the current public sentiment against crime and its ghastly cost to our society. The Madlanga Commission is due to release its final report only in January 2027 and both interim reports have been withheld from the public.

South Africans must demand these reports because this window will not stay open.

Civil society, the media and organised business should put pressure on the government to implement the recommendations and reforms contained in those reports immediately, otherwise the politically connected criminal forces may regroup and regain the upper hand.