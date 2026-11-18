The Border Rugby Union website greets visitors with a proud statement: “The pride of the Eastern Cape. Developing champions on and off the field since 1891.”

It boasts six national titles, more than 130 registered players, over 24 affiliated clubs and a long history of developing the game across the region.

That proud legacy, however, is being overshadowed by a leadership crisis that has already dragged Border Rugby into the courtroom.

The high court had earlier set aside the August election of Theo Mvalo as BRU president and reinstated the previous executive.

Asanda Simoyi took up the reins of acting president, only to be removed on Sunday after members passed a motion of no confidence.

The Daily Dispatch understands that several governance and leadership issues had been raised by members, but a fraud complaint laid with the police may just have tipped the scales against Simoyi.

Police last week confirmed a case had been opened by Border Rugby against Simoyi after he allegedly changed banking signatories without approval from the executive. Simoyi has opted to not comment on the fraud complaint or his removal from office.

Mvalo, who was unceremoniously booted just a few months ago, now looks set to make a return as president.

The revolving door at Border Rugby is not only an embarrassment, but it also shifts the focus away from the sport.

The leadership disputes and turmoil are not only confined to the boardroom, they also impact players, clubs, coaches and administrators across the region.

The union’s failure to host the Brutten Cup should serve as a wake-up call to prioritise the development of the game and not be distracted by leadership squabbles.

Despite assurances that the competition would go ahead in early November, it collapsed after Border Rugby failed to secure sponsorship.

Launched in 2024, the competition gives the Border Bulldogs a chance to identify talent and helps prepare young players for the prestigious Varsity Shield.

Instead, the Bulldogs now face going into the next season with players who have not had enough game time at club level. Some would not have played since October, while others have been inactive since July.

Clubs need a stable administration to plan their seasons, support players and secure resources. Coaches and referees need clear structures and players need opportunities.

When the union’s leadership is distracted by internal battles, these priorities are at risk of being pushed aside.

The election of a new credible new leadership must focus on clubs, players and development, and not on settling scores or factional fights.

The union needs transparent elections, clear financial controls and decisions that follow its constitution.

Only then can Border Rugby live up to its promise of developing the Eastern Cape’s rugby champions.