Have you ever wondered how your family would react if you became a failure in life?

Have you ever felt you disappointed your family because you did not achieve what other people’s children did?

Sometimes, the pressure to succeed does not begin on Instagram or TikTok; it begins at home.

This raises an important question: are we living our own lives, or are we trying to become the people our families and society want us to be?

I strongly believe that young people are becoming prisoners of comparison.

The problem can start at home, where parents compare their children with others who are already working, earning money or achieving success.

Statements such as, “Look at that person’s child; they are already working. What are you doing with your life?” may be intended as motivation, but can make young people feel unsuccessful and cause them to lose confidence in themselves.

Social media makes the situation even worse. Platforms such as Instagram and TikTok expose young people to expensive cars, beautiful houses, luxurious lifestyles and seemingly perfect relationships.

People often share their happiest moments while hiding their struggles and everyday realities.

As a result, young people compare their lives with someone else’s best moments.

Instead of appreciating what they have, they begin wanting more and feel that they are not doing well enough.

Even more dangerous is the way comparison affects people’s confidence and identity.

Some young people change their appearance, behaviour and lifestyles simply to receive approval from others.

Others become so desperate to achieve wealth and success that they turn to harmful practices, including witchcraft, believing these will help them get ahead in life.

Unfortunately, the consequences of such decisions may affect not only the individuals themselves but also their families and children, who may suffer because of choices they did not make.

The desire to live someone else’s life should never become a reason to put our own lives and families at risk.

However, social media is not entirely bad. It can educate, inspire and create business opportunities.

The problem begins when inspiration turns into competition.

We must understand that everyone’s journey is different.

Finding employment at 22 does not make someone more successful than someone who finds an opportunity at 25.

Life is not a race, and success does not follow one fixed timetable.

People need to focus on their own journeys instead of constantly comparing themselves with others.

We compare ourselves at home, compete with strangers online and forget to appreciate our own progress.

It is time for families to encourage rather than compare, and for young people to stop measuring their worth through other people’s achievements.

Do not spend your entire life trying to become someone else while losing the person you were born to be.

Instagram may show you a perfect picture, but it will never tell you the whole story behind it. — Asithandile Mphetshwa







