For 12 years, at around this time, we have made it a tradition to pause, look beyond our daily struggles and celebrate those who make a meaningful difference in our communities.

It was heartwarming once again to honour the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes on Thursday. These are ordinary people doing extraordinary work.

The Local Heroes initiative is a powerful reminder that greatness is not always measured by wealth, status or position. Sometimes, it is found in the selfless volunteer who gives their time to uplift vulnerable people, the community activist who refuses to turn a blind eye to suffering, the teacher who changes young lives, or any other citizen who chooses to make a difference when others look away.

These are the people who quietly hold our communities together. They are driven not by applause or personal gain, but by compassion, commitment and an unwavering belief that things can be better.

At a time when our society is confronted by unemployment, poverty, crime, inequality and the prevailing narrative about the local government elections, the local heroes’ stories offer something increasingly valuable: hope.

Their work reminds us that meaningful change does not always begin in government offices or corporate boardrooms. It often begins in neighbourhoods, schools, community halls and homes, where ordinary people take extraordinary responsibility for the wellbeing of others.

The glittering gala dinner was therefore about much more than handing out tokens of appreciation. It was about affirming the values of humanity, service, resilience and community spirit.

It was about reminding these remarkable individuals that their efforts matter, their sacrifices are seen and their contributions are valued.

But recognition must not end when the lights dim and the celebrations are over. The true measure of the Local Heroes initiative will be whether their stories inspire others to follow their example.

We should all ask ourselves what more we can do to build stronger, safer and more compassionate communities. We cannot leave the responsibility for positive change to a handful of dedicated individuals. Every one of us has a role to play.

To this year's Local Heroes, congratulations. You represent the very best of our communities and remind us that even in difficult times, there are people willing to stand up, lend a hand and make a difference.

You may not always seek the spotlight, but on this special evening, the spotlight rightly belonged to you.

Our communities are better because of you. And your example deserves to live on long after the applause has faded.