Students should never become casualties of financial disputes

Examinations are generally a stressful moment for many students. It is a time that must be incident-free so that students can have maximum concentration on their assessments.

It is deeply concerning that iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu students staying in private residences around KuGompo City are facing additional obstacles during this critical period of their academic journey.

Close to 6,000 students have to endure a power and internet blackouts reportedly linked to a dispute between student accommodation landlords and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Landlords are said to be owed R28m for November. They also claim that there is a deduction of R600 from each student allocation since February, said to be for transport which was effected without any consultation.

Students require electricity to study, access online learning platforms, charge their devices and prepare adequately.

Internet connectivity is equally important, particularly for students who depend on digital learning resources.

Taking away these basic necessities during examinations places students at an unfair academic disadvantage.

While landlords may have legitimate financial concerns regarding outstanding payments, students should never become casualties of disputes between accommodation providers and NSFAS.

Equally, NSFAS must recognise that delays or disagreements over accommodation payments have real consequences for the lives and education of thousands of students.

The fundamental question is: why must students pay the price for administrative and financial disagreements between institutions and service providers?

Student accommodation is not simply about providing four walls and a roof.

It must offer an environment that supports learning, dignity, safety and academic success.

Electricity and internet connectivity are essential components of that environment, especially during examinations.

We therefore call on NSFAS, affected landlords and the university management to urgently intervene and find a lasting solution.

Students must have uninterrupted access to electricity and internet services while examinations are under way.

There must also be transparent communication regarding outstanding payments and a clear plan to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Furthermore, the university must prioritise the academic welfare of affected students.

Where students can demonstrate that blackouts have disrupted their preparation or examination participation, appropriate academic consideration and support should be provided.

It cannot be over-emphasised that access to education must not be compromised by failures in the systems designed to support students.

Students are not bargaining tools, and their academic futures should never be held hostage by financial disputes.

Education cannot thrive in darkness. Students deserve more than promises; they deserve an enabling environment in which they can learn, prepare and write their examinations with dignity.

The time for urgent intervention is now. Our students' futures cannot wait.