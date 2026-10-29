LUVUKO NKWENKWE | Hope, promises is not enough — voters want delivery

As SA moves closer to another local government election, there is once again a sense of hope among ordinary citizens. It is the kind of hope that returns every election season, even in communities where people have grown tired of waiting for change.

Despite years of disappointment and promises that have not always materialised, many South Africans still believe the next five years could be better than the last.

Perhaps that is what makes democracy so special. It gives people another opportunity to believe that their voices matter and that those seeking public office genuinely have their interests at heart.

For many of us, local government elections carry a meaning that goes beyond politics.

They remind us of the sacrifices made by those who fought for our freedom and the kind of SA they imagined.

It was a country where people would not only have the right to vote, but also the opportunity to live with dignity and enjoy the basic services that make everyday life bearable.

Unlike national government, municipalities are part of our daily lives. We experience their successes and failures almost immediately.

When there is no water, when streetlights remain broken, when roads deteriorate or refuse goes uncollected, it is ordinary households that suffer.

These are the realities against which people measure the progress of our democracy.

In places such as Mthatha, Mqanduli and many other communities across the Eastern Cape, residents are not asking for miracles. They want reliable water and electricity, roads that are maintained and public representatives who are available when communities need assistance.

Surely, after three decades of democracy, these should not remain distant aspirations.

Yet, as another election approaches, there is reason to hope again.

In recent months, political leaders and aspiring councillors have been visiting communities, addressing gatherings and making commitments about what they intend to achieve.

Some will be familiar faces, while others will be entering the political space for the first time.

They speak about development, jobs, improved infrastructure and better services. We have heard many of these promises before.

Still, there is something within us that wants to believe this time the words will be followed by action.

One hopes that those seeking votes understand what their promises mean to the people listening.

To a mother who has spent years struggling with water shortages, a promise of improved services is not merely a campaign statement.

To an unemployed young person, the promise of economic development represents the possibility of a different future.

To an elderly resident living along a badly damaged road, it means the hope of finally being heard.

These are real people with real expectations, not simply numbers to be counted on election day.

Of course, hope alone cannot repair a road or restore water supply. Neither can elections automatically resolve the challenges that have developed over many years.

But elections provide an opportunity to renew the relationship between communities and those entrusted with serving them.

That relationship must be built on honesty. There is nothing wrong with a politician admitting that certain problems will take time to resolve.

In fact, communities may appreciate honest explanations more than ambitious promises that cannot be fulfilled.

People deserve to know what is possible, what resources are available and what progress they can reasonably expect.

As citizens, we also have a responsibility to remain involved beyond election day.

Democracy should not end once a ballot has been cast.

Communities must continue asking questions, attending public meetings and holding their representatives accountable for the commitments they make.

I often wonder whether those who fought for our freedom imagined that, so many years later, some communities would still be struggling with basic municipal services.

Their struggle was about much more than the right to vote. It was also about creating a society in which ordinary people could look forward to a better life.

As we prepare for another election, I choose to remain hopeful.

Hopeful that those seeking to lead our municipalities are sincere in their intentions.

Hopeful that they understand the responsibility that comes with public office.

Above all, hopeful that the promises made during this election season will not be forgotten once the votes have been counted.

South Africans have waited, believed and hoped through many election cycles.

It would mean a great deal if, this time, that hope was rewarded with visible progress.

After all, the democracy our people fought for should not only be something we celebrate during elections. It should be something we experience every day, right at our doorsteps.

Luvuko Nkwenkwe, PhD candidate in industrial relations, a researcher and author