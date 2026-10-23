READER LETTER | Aquarium standards must not slip

The resignation of Siani Zahn (née Tinley) after 30 years at the East London Aquarium should concern every Buffalo City Metro resident who values marine conservation and animal welfare.

Under her leadership, the aquarium grew its population of critically endangered African penguins from 20 to more than 90.

Also, the East London Aquarium was the only municipal facility in the country to pass its operational standards under the regional Association for Zoos and Aquaria.

Her departure represents a significant loss of experience and institutional knowledge.

While BCM assures the public that operations continue, as seen with keeping the facility open, it is not the same as maintaining the high standards of specialist care, conservation and management it requires.

With the management position vacant for months, the public deserves reassurance that animal welfare and professional standards remain uncompromised.

I urge visitors to report any genuine concerns about animal welfare, cleanliness, maintenance or declining standards to aquarium management and the municipality.

Reports should be factual and specific, not based on rumour.

The aquarium is a treasured public asset.

BCM must appoint a suitably qualified replacement and demonstrate that its long-term conservation responsibilities remain a priority.