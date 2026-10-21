Orient Beach tragedy highlights need for shark spotters

The Buffalo City Metro's open water swimming community is in mourning after the death of Janine Lochrenberg, 65, in the ocean off Orient Beach soon after 8am on Tuesday.

She was a much-loved swimmer, musician, nuclear physicist and recently retired radiologist at Frere Hospital.

Lochrenberg was attacked by what is suspected to have been a large shark.

She suffered two traumatic injuries, one to her thigh and one to her arm.

An advanced medic, also a swimmer, who had been sitting on the cement tiers, saw a large fin and commotion in the water.

Lochrenberg was pulled from the ocean by her swimming friends. Deaf Olympian Mark Roach did most of that work.

The medic also swam out and tried to resuscitate her on the beach.

However, a friend and swimmer who was with Lochrenberg said she was in a very bad way.

She was declared dead after being carried off the beach.

Orient Beach is often regarded as a safe beach for swimming.

It is a safe beach, sheltered from storms and wind in the lee of the port.

But like any other beach in SA, it is part of a marine ecosystem where wild animals live.

This is their territory, and many open water swimmers will say they are visitors in it.

This may be the first such attack at Orient in living memory.

It is no reflection on the beach, because huge sharks, such as a likely suspect, the great white shark, travel long distances.

It remains to be seen whether this shark returns, which would be rare. The beach was closed on Tuesday.

Orient Beach remains a pay beach with good pools and amenities, and a safe place for children to learn to swim. The surf is small and protected.

It is time to set up workable solutions, such as shark spotters high up on the lifeguard complex.

Sharks are a global question. We are a coastal community which loves marine life.

While we grieve this tragic incident, we see no reason for people to turn hatred or superstition on this apex predator.

Our hearts go out to all the people who loved Lochrenberg.

One of the swimming friends who helped bring her out of the water told a Daily Dispatch reporter that Lochrenberg was aware of the risks.

She took them because she loved open ocean swimming. It was her happy place.