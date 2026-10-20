I want to give my mates Christmas presents, not Darwin awards

As the summer heat looms and the years tick on, there is no better time to ditch the screens, venture outdoors, and embrace the gritty madness of open-water endurance. Navigating punishing swim schedules, dodgy runaway bakkies, and sudden river cramps with aging mates proves that staying alive and active is quite an adventure.

Between cautionary laughs about tech mishaps and the brutal realities of senior fitness, taking on a 12km estuary swim offers a masterclass in resilience, restorative sleep, and living life to the very brim while there are still birthdays left to celebrate.